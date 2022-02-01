Waverly Advisors Acquires Wall Advisors

The RIA deal marks multiple acquisitions by Waverly Advisors in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waverly Advisors, LLC (“Waverly”), a registered investment advisor (“RIA”) that specializes in investment management, financial planning and wealth management solutions for a diverse group of high-net-worth individuals, corporate retirement plans and institutional clients, has acquired Wall Advisors, Inc. (“Wall Advisors”). This merger represents the third RIA acquisition by Waverly in 2022 and builds the foundation for future growth throughout the state of Florida.

Wall Advisors was established in 1986 by H. Lee Wall, President and Founder, and founding partner of affiliated CPA firm Wall Titus, LLC, when he identified the need for thoughtful, conservative wealth management services among his tax clients. Waverly will continue to collaborate with Wall Titus professionals, providing comprehensive guidance to shared clients. Wall Advisors’ client centric team of four will join Waverly, with Lee Wall assuming the role of Regional Director.

“Waverly’s philosophy is dedicated to supporting our clients and the related financial decisions and challenges,” said Josh Reidinger, CEO of Waverly. “Wall Advisors’ core values align with our own. We are thrilled to welcome the talented Wall Advisors’ team to Waverly, as we look forward to continued growth in 2023.”

“This partnership benefits Wall Advisors and our ability to provide even better client service, and also contributes greatly to Waverly with the addition of talented team members,” said Lee Wall. “We are merging two groups of professionals with the same approach and dedication to the well-being of our clients.”

This acquisition marks the third since Waverly accepted an equity investment in December 2021 from Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) and HGGC’s Aspire Holdings platform. The partnership supports Waverly’s ongoing M&A-focused growth initiatives, particularly aimed at wealth management firms with a CPA orientation.

“Waverly continues to be intentional in its growth by selectively expanding into new parts of the Southeast, adding highly skilled individuals who align with the firm’s core values. Lee and his team embody Waverly’s client-first culture and will be excellent contributors to the growth of the firm,” said Mac Selverian, WPCG Principal.

The acquisition of Wall Advisors closed on December 2, 2022. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About Waverly

Waverly Advisors, LLC (“Waverly”) is a fee-only registered investment adviser that serves the investment management and wealth planning needs of a diverse group of clients, including high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate retirement plans, trusts, endowments and institutions. Waverly manages $5.3 billion in assets (as of 11/30/22) and offers collaborative investment, tax, estate and financial planning services. Founded in 1999 in Birmingham, Alabama, the company currently has eight offices across the Southeast and a team of over 70 professionals who hold many of the industry’s most prestigious credentials. For more information, please visit www.waverly-advisors.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers and financial advisors who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market investment firm based in Palo Alto, California, with over $6.8 billion in cumulative capital commitments. HGGC is focused on partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. HGGC makes investments in RIAs via its Aspire Holdings platform, which is targeting $300 million of total investment in the space. More information is available at www.hggc.com.

