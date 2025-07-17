Waterleaf International Announces Appointment of Dave Burg to Board of Directors

Waterleaf International, LLC (Waterleaf) is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Dave Burg as its newest board member. Leveraging decades of cybersecurity experience supporting many of the world’s top companies, Burg’s depth of knowledge and strategic thinking will be instrumental as the company looks to continue its growth trajectory.

“Mr. Burg is a globally recognized leader and innovator in Cybersecurity and his appointment reflects our commitment to delivering industry leading services and products to our clients.” said Waterleaf President and CEO, Jeff Buss. “His leadership and insight will be invaluable as we expand our capabilities and serve increasingly complex client needs.”

Currently, Burg serves as Global Head, Cyber and Data Resilience at Kroll, where he guides clients through technology challenges and opportunities, implementing cutting-edge solutions to mitigate cyber threats and ensure data resilience. Prior to joining Kroll, Burg led cybersecurity practices at EY (Americas) and PwC (Global), collaborating with global corporations, law firms, regulators, and government agencies, emphasizing adaptability to regulatory changes and the importance of safeguarding sensitive information and critical systems. In addition to his work in cybersecurity, Burg has extensive experience in dispute analysis and investigation. He started his career at PwC in the dispute analysis and investigation unit, where he participated in major financial crime investigations, mergers and acquisitions, and other domestic and international investigations.

Burg has lectured at universities including Stanford, NYU, Georgetown, and Penn State, and speaks at major conferences such as SXSW, the World Economic Forum, Gartner Security Summit, Mobile World Congress, and RSA. His work is featured in national news outlets like the Wall Street Journal and CNBC. Burg is on the Business School Foundation Board at William & Mary, the Cyber Fellows Advisory Council at NYU, and the public company Board of CoinCheck Group in Japan.

“Cyber threats are evolving faster than ever, underscoring the need for resilient cybersecurity posture across all organizations,” said Burg. “Waterleaf’s proactive approach to cyber risk provides customers with industry-leading protection at a reasonable cost, and I’m excited to help shape its go-forward strategy and impact.”

ABOUT WATERLEAF INTERNATIONAL LLC

Waterleaf International, LLC is a leading provider of managed cyber security solutions, cyber consulting, and communications infrastructure services used to implement, maintain, and protect next generation network solutions for government and commercial customers. Waterleaf’s cyber security as a service platform, Cyberleaf, provides an affordable, significantly advanced and easy to implement solution for organizations of all sizes to obtain world-class cybersecurity that continually defends against cyber threats and attacks. Waterleaf is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida and was founded in 2010.

Contact Information

Max Heinemann

Marketing Manager | Waterleaf International

mheinemann@waterleafinternational.com

SOURCE: Waterleaf International, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire