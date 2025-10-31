WashU Law Names Michael McCready to AI Board of Advisors

Appointment advances national work on artificial intelligence, legal practice, and education

Washington University in St. Louis School of Law (WashU Law) has appointed Michael McCready , founding partner of McCready Law, to its AI Board of Advisors. The board supports the WashU Law AI Collaborative , a hub for research, policy discussions, and training on how artificial intelligence is reshaping legal work, courts, and society.

McCready is widely recognized for his leadership at the intersection of law and technology. In recent months, he has led workshops and seminars for lawyers on AI literacy, risk management, discovery, client-data security, and court-rule compliance, with an emphasis on practical safeguards and attorney-led oversight.

“AI is already changing how lawyers investigate facts, draft filings, and serve clients,” said McCready. “Our job is to harness useful tools while protecting confidentiality, accuracy, and ethics. I’m honored to join WashU Law in building clear standards and training that keep the profession accountable.”

WashU Law’s AI Collaborative, launched with Wickard.ai, connects scholars, judges, practitioners, and students to advance research and education on AI and the law. Current offerings include the for-credit course Artificial Intelligence and the Practice of Law (launched January 2025), an AI Policy CLE series, and AI and the Judiciary, which examines court use of AI and related ethics and governance.

These programs provide technology literacy, hands-on training, and policy context for lawyers, judges, and law students, and align with WashU Law’s standing among the nation’s Top 14 law schools and the Board’s mandate to prepare the profession for rapid technological change.

“The way Michael is implementing AI at his firm is inspiring,” said fellow board advisor Todd Richheimer. “His appointment to the board adds a proven industry leader and a practical perspective for teaching AI literacy to our next generation of lawyers at WashU.”

For more information about Michael McCready, visit https://mccreadylaw.com/ .

###

About Michael McCready

Michael McCready is the founder and managing partner of McCreadyLaw, a single-event personal injury law firm founded over 25 years ago. With offices in Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis, and Minneapolis, McCreadyLaw serves clients across the Midwest. His firm is composed of 18 accomplished attorneys supported by over 150 dedicated professionals. A recognized speaker and thought leader, Michael frequently presents on topics such as law practice management for personal injury firms, leveraging technology and automation, and the transformative role of generative AI in the legal industry.

Media Contact

Brian Jacob

brian@mccreadylaw.com

Chicago office: (773) 207-5229

SOURCE: McCready Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire