Wasatch Property Management Launches Fully Integrated AI Voice Agent, Elevating the Prospect Experience Across Its Portfolio

AI-powered voice technology streamlines the leasing journey, bringing Wasatch’s long-standing innovation ethos into a new era of operational efficiency.

Wasatch Property Management announced today the rollout of its fully integrated AI voice agent, marking a major milestone in modernizing the multifamily prospect experience. Among the first major multifamily companies to combine AI voice technology with a friction-free prospect experience, Wasatch’s new solution is designed to answer live prospect calls instantly, capture lead details accurately, and schedule tours in real time, dramatically reducing missed opportunities and enhancing operational efficiency.

Developed in partnership with Hexcode AI, the system represents a fully embedded voice experience that integrates directly with Yardi CRM IQ, enabling Wasatch communities to deliver consistent, high-quality service 24/7. Leading the industry in operational AI adoption, the voice agent handles live prospect calls, captures lead data automatically, and converts in real time, giving leasing teams more time to focus on personalized, in-person engagement.

As part of its long-standing commitment to innovation, Wasatch introduced this rollout under its broader internal initiative, Wasatch AIM (Artificial Intelligence for Multifamily) a reflection of the company’s decades-long emphasis on leveraging forward-thinking systems to enhance service, efficiency, and the resident experience.

“Voice is still the most important touchpoint in our industry, and too often it’s the most inconsistent,” said Kainoa Clark, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wasatch Group. “Rolling out a fully integrated AI voice agent allows us to meet prospects exactly where they are instantly, reliably, and with the same elevated service we expect from every Wasatch experience. This isn’t about replacing people; it’s about empowering our teams, improving responsiveness, and creating a seamless first impression that sets the tone for a great resident relationship.”

The Hexcode AI platform enables Wasatch’s agent to answer calls, qualify leads, provide real-time availability, and book tours without delays or hold time, even during peak call periods or after hours. For multifamily operations-where 40-60% of prospect calls often go unanswered across the industry-this innovation represents a significant step forward in reducing friction and maximizing conversions.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Wasatch Property Management, a company that consistently pushes the industry forward,” said Kelly Taylor, Founder and CEO of Hexcode AI. “Wasatch’s commitment to innovation and resident-first solutions made them the ideal partner for a fully integrated voice platform. Their teams aren’t just adopting AI-they’re operationalizing it in a way that redefines what great leasing service looks like.”

With the rollout now underway across multiple communities, Wasatch expects to see improvements in lead capture accuracy, call response times, appointment scheduling rates, and overall prospect satisfaction.

“As we continue to invest in technology that enhances service and builds trust, our goal remains the same,” Clark added. “A Wasatch experience should be intuitive, human-centered, and exceptionally efficient-AI just enables us to deliver that promise at scale.”

About Wasatch Property Management

Wasatch Property Management is an award-winning multifamily housing provider with communities across the Western United States encompassing over 18,000 units. With a focus on exceptional service, innovative systems, and resident-centered experiences, Wasatch continues to set the standard for quality housing, operational excellence, and forward-thinking industry leadership. Visit www.isyourhome.com

About Hexcode AI

Hexcode AI is a pioneering conversational technology company specializing in enterprise-grade voice automation for inbound and outbound sales. Designed for seamless integration and real-time workflow execution, Hexcode AI enables companies to deliver friction-free prospect experiences that convert. To learn more visit www.hexcode.ai

