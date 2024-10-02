WasabiCon – Jacksonville, Florida’s Largest Pop Culture Event – Welcomes Their Very First Voice Actor Media Guest from Japan!

Mitsuaki Madono, who voices the character Kon from the anime Bleach and is the Japanese voice of Kermit the Frog, will be attending this year’s WasabiCon anime convention.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Started in 2012 by Green Mustard Entertainment Inc., WasabiCon is North Florida’s largest and longest running anime convention taking place at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida. The three day event takes place Friday through Sunday, October 11-13, 2024. This year, the twelfth iteration of the convention will feature a first: the appearance of a Japanese voice actor (seiyū) in Jacksonville, Florida. WasabiCon is honored to welcome Mitsuaki Madono to his first U.S. appearance on the east coast.

Joining Madono-san are a veritable “who’s who” of English dub voice actors known for their work in anime and video games. WasabiCon also welcomes Erica Lindbeck (Futaba in Persona 5: The Animation), Kimiko Glenn (Peni Parker in Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse), Ryan Colt Levy (Denji in Chainsaw Man), Suzie Yeung (Makima in Chainsaw Man), and Zach Aguilar (Tanjiro in Demon Slayer) to this year’s convention.

WasabiCon 2024 will feature a seventy eight thousand square foot Exhibitor Hall featuring a Japanese-themed arcade, media guest signing area, manga library (hosted by the Jacksonville Public Library), Itasha vehicles, and over three hundred booths of artists and vendors. There are also hundreds of hours of panels, programming, tabletop games, and video games throughout the three days. The convention kicks off Friday, October 11, 2024 at 4 PM, and you can find the complete schedule by downloading the WasabiCon app on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Tickets for a 3-Day Pass are $65. Single day admissions are $25 for Friday, $45 for Saturday, and $35 for Sunday. These can be purchased in advance online on our website, or at the door. Complete details are available online at https://jax.wasabicon.com/

PRESS KIT (Logos, photos, etc.) https://wasabiani.me/press-WJAX

ABOUT GREEN MUSTARD ENTERTAINMENT. Green Mustard Entertainment started as a Japanese animation fan club called Wasabi Anime® in 2001 which resulted in the creation of the WasabiCon® series of anime conventions in 2012. To date, the company hosts three annual conventions: WasabiCon (Jacksonville, FL), WasabiCon PDX (Portland, OR), and WasabiCon NOLA (New Orleans, LA). Combined with their work with other nationally recognized conventions, Green Mustard Entertainment is the largest provider of Asian pop culture content for consumer-focused media events in the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wasabicon—jacksonville-floridas-largest-pop-culture-event—welcomes-their-very-first-voice-actor-media-guest-from-japan-302264914.html

SOURCE Green Mustard Entertainment Inc.