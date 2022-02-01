WarpSound Celebrates Its Community for WVRPS One-Year Mintaversary and The Future Of Generative AI Music

It was January 18, 2022. WarpSound dropped WVRPS, the first hybrid generative AI-composed music and art collectibles. Inspired by its crew of virtual artists Nayomi, Gnar Heart, GLiTCH, and DJ Dragoon, each NFT included its own unique visual trait-driven musical voice, or “sonic fingerprint,” enabled by WarpSound’s industry-leading generative AI music platform. Now, WarpSound celebrates one year of community and music innovation with its first WVRPS “Mintaversary” and unveils the next evolution of metaverse music experiences powered by their generative AI music technology.

The WVRPS by WarpSound collection of 9,999 unique music NFTs sold out in nine seconds on public launch day and has since maintained its lead as the all-time #1 Music NFT project on OpenSea by consistently offering new music collectibles and virtual and IRL experiences to holders. WVRPS was the first music project to offer full commercial rights to the music, stems and artwork, as well as the first to enable holders (via WarpSynth by WarpSound) to use their NFT to create a new derivative music and art collectible. These innovations unleashed the WVRPS community’s creativity and resulted in new remixes, albums, art and more.

In celebration of the Mintaversary, WarpSound is sharing a first look at The Sandbox 1:1 avatars that will be available soon for WVRPS holders. The company was recently accepted into The Sandbox’s Game Maker Fund to build a generative AI music-driven experience. In addition to the upcoming avatars, WVRPS holders will be gifted a free WVRPS X Secret Garden “WarpSound Bouquet” interactive music collectible. Those collectibles will be available for claim on January 18.

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished with WVRPS over the last year. It’s been a wild and weird exploration of future music, identity and creative expression, and I don’t think the WVRPS community would have it any other way,” says Chris McGarry, Founder & CEO of Authentic Artists, WarpSound’s parent company. “WVRPS was always a key building block towards our larger vision for generative AI-powered music experiences in the metaverse, and now we get to bring that to life with WVRPS at the heart of it.”

About Authentic Artists

Authentic Artists is a generative AI music company awakening a deeper connection with music through new forms of creativity, play and community. Powered by Authentic’s industry-leading music platform, Authentic’s WarpSound brand is creating the sound of the metaverse through innovative music content, collectibles, and social experiences. The WarpSound collective of human and generative creators, led by virtual artists Nayomi, DJ Dragoon, Gnar Heart and GLiTCH, can be found unleashing musical creativity across web2 and web3 platforms. Inspired by WarpSound’s virtual artists, WVRPS by WarpSound is the all-time #1 music NFT collection on OpenSea. Authentic is backed by investors including OVO Fund, James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, Warner Music Group, Crush Ventures, the Founders of Nike’s RTFKT, The Sandbox Co-Founder Sebastien Borget, and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park.