Wanchain Powers VeChain’s Expansion into Cross-Chain DeFi

Leading enterprise blockchain platform, VeChain, announces the launch of its first-ever cross-chain bridge with Wanchain, the industry’s longest-running decentralised interoperability solution. The bridge connects the VeChain ecosystem with over 40 major blockchains.

VeChain is an enterprise blockchain platform that ranks among the top 50 most valuable chains, with a market cap exceeding $1.8 billion and has initiated significant changes in 2025. With VeChainThor as its Layer 1 blockchain, VeChain is creating a new DeFi ecosystem utilizing its tokens, VET, VTHO, and B3TR.

VeChain has also formed a partnership with Visa to introduce the Stella Pay card, allowing users to spend their tokens at any point of sale. The company has achieved MiCAR compliance to operate in Europe and launched a new staking platform with over $84 million in assets , following SEC guidelines. All these moves are aimed at achieving greater adoption while complying with the regulations of each region.

Powered by its partnership with Wanchain, VeChain plans to enhance its DeFi capabilities by enabling interoperability across various chains and increasing liquidity within its ecosystem. The Wanchain Bridge is estimated to compete in volume with the top 10 most-used bridges, according to DefiLlama .

Commenting on the cross-chain bridge launch, Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain, said:

“Thanks to the Wanchain Bridge integration, VeChain is breaking down the barriers of blockchain isolation, connecting VeChainThor to 40 major chains like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana.

“This milestone unlocks unprecedented liquidity and DeFi opportunities for $VET, $VTHO, $B3TR, and beyond, enabling enterprises and users to engage seamlessly in a truly interconnected Web3 ecosystem. We are not just bridging chains, we are building the future of global tokenized adoption.”

With the support of Wanchain’s cross-chain interoperability solutions, VeChain integrates with the most prominent DeFi applications, including swaps, lending, staking, liquidity pools, and more, from 40 different chains. All the DeFi apps currently have a total value locked (TVL) of more than $116 billion and are now connected to VeChain thanks to the Wanchain Bridge.

Wanchain is a platform of interchain bridges that powers interoperability by connecting over 40 major networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and now VeChain. Its secure, non-custodial bridges, built with Secure Multiparty Computation and Shamir’s Secret Sharing cryptography, enable seamless asset transfers for DeFi and Web3 ecosystems. It boasts an industry-leading security track record, with zero exploits reported since its launch in 2017. Wanchain has processed hundreds of thousands of transactions and billions in cross-chain volume to date.

Commenting on the VeChain integration, Temujin Louie, CEO of Wanchain, said:

“Partnering with VeChain to launch their first-ever cross-chain bridge is a game-changer for blockchain interoperability. This integration connects VeChainThor to the most used chains, unlocking seamless asset transfers and fueling DeFi innovation.

We’re thrilled to empower VeChain’s ecosystem with Wanchain’s secure, battle-tested infrastructure, driving real-world adoption and creating new opportunities for users and enterprises alike.”

These integrations mark a milestone for VeChain, solidifying its position as a leading enterprise blockchain platform committed to regulatory compliance and seeking widespread adoption.

With Wanchain’s secure and robust cross-chain technology, VeChain is poised to unlock new opportunities in the DeFi industry, fostering a more interconnected and accessible blockchain ecosystem.

About Wanchain

Wanchain is a global leader in decentralised blockchain interoperability and creator of the blockchain industry’s first decentralised cross-chain bridge. Since its founding in 2017, Wanchain has remained committed to driving blockchain adoption by establishing a unified decentralised network of blockchains built on industry-wide standards and specifications. Wanchain’s cross-chain infrastructure, renowned for its engineering rigor and industry-best uptime, empowers developers to build truly decentralised cross-chain applications to power the future of Web3. Today, this decentralised infrastructure supports countless products across dozens of EVM and non-EVM networks.

For more information, visit wanchain.org .

About VeChain

VeChain is a leading blockchain Foundation for enterprise applications. VeBetterDAO, VeChain’s new sustainability app platform, is unleashing a revolution for how society drives action on sustainability, from end-users to enterprise to institutions.

For more information, please visit: https://vechain.org .

