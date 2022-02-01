Walmart Prime Day Deals 2023: Top Walmart Plus Week TV, Laptop, Apple, Kitchen, Audio, Camera & More Sales Published by Retail Replay
Walmart Plus Week deals are here to compete with Prime Day, find the top Walmart Plus Week tech, gaming, kitchen appliance, vacuum & more sales listed below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walmart Plus Week deals have landed at the same time as Prime Day. Find the latest savings on Apple tech, smart home gadgets, cameras, TVs, gaming consoles and PCs, audio equipment, kitchen appliances, laptops, vacuum cleaners and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Walmart Deals:
- Save up to 41% on a wide range of TVs (4K, OLED, QLED & more) (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 47% on smart home devices (security cams, speakers, TV stands & more) (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 55% on Apple iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Watches & more gadgets (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 55% on laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP & more top brands (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 50% on monitors (portable, gaming, curved, 4K & more) (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 67% on kitchen appliances including blenders, cookers, ovens & more (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 62% on gaming PCs, consoles, headsets, chairs & more gaming items (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 41% on audio equipment and accessories including auxiliary wires, turntables, car stereo, Bluetooth speakers & more (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 64% on a wide range of vacuums (cordless, upright, stick & more) (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 63% on top-rated smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit & more (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Searching for more deals? Click here to browse the full selection of Walmart Plus Week deals available now at Walmart.com.
Where can shoppers find the best Walmart Plus Week deals?
The best Walmart Plus Week deals can be found by checking the deals links listed above, and by visiting the Walmart homepage.
