Walmart Prime Day Deals 2023: Top Walmart Plus Week TV, Laptop, Apple, Kitchen, Audio, Camera & More Sales Published by Retail Replay

Walmart Plus Week deals are here to compete with Prime Day, find the top Walmart Plus Week tech, gaming, kitchen appliance, vacuum & more sales listed below





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walmart Plus Week deals have landed at the same time as Prime Day. Find the latest savings on Apple tech, smart home gadgets, cameras, TVs, gaming consoles and PCs, audio equipment, kitchen appliances, laptops, vacuum cleaners and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Walmart Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to browse the full selection of Walmart Plus Week deals available now at Walmart.com.

The links in the list above were created and published by Retail Replay, a consumer news website. Retail Replay may earn commissions from sales generated using the links provided.

Where can shoppers find the best Walmart Plus Week deals?

The best Walmart Plus Week deals can be found by checking the deals links listed above, and by visiting the Walmart homepage.

About Retail Replay: Retail Replay provides consumer retail news and deals round-ups. As an affiliate Retail Replay earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andrew Mathews ([email protected])