WalkerHughes Strengthens Employee Benefits Offering With Strategic Addition of Brady Benefits

WalkerHughes Insurance (“WalkerHughes”), a privately held, founder-led retail insurance brokerage headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is pleased to announce the addition of Brady Benefits, a Fort Wayne-based Employee Benefits brokerage, to its growing Midwest platform.

Brady Benefits, led by respected industry veteran Matt Brady, specializes in group health and ancillary benefits. The firm brings a strong reputation for service and deep relationships across the Fort Wayne community.

“Employee benefits is, at its core, a relationship business built on trust, consistency, and care,” said Matt Brady, founder of Brady Benefits. “WalkerHughes stood out among the dozen firms we considered because their values mirror our own. Their people-first approach, depth of expertise, and commitment to service made it clear this was the right partner for our team and our clients. We’re excited about the future we’ll build together.”

“Matt Brady brings the kind of strategic expertise and community trust that aligns perfectly with our values,” said Benjamin Schoettmer, CEO of WalkerHughes. “This partnership allows us to offer a more robust Employee Benefits solution to our customers, while continuing to build a differentiated platform in Indiana and beyond.”

Brady and his team, including long-tenured professionals Shannon Martin and Angie Lash, will join WalkerHughes, ensuring continuity for clients and a seamless integration into the existing Fort Wayne operations.

The acquisition reflects WalkerHughes’ ongoing commitment to thoughtful growth and community-rooted partnerships.

WalkerHughes is a privately held, founder-led retail insurance brokerage headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company provides commercial lines, personal lines, and employee benefits services, supported by integrated operations and proprietary technology. Since 2023, WalkerHughes has partnered with BW Forsyth Partners, a Missouri-based private investment firm with a long-term investment horizon. For more information, visit WalkerHughes.com.

