WalkerHughes Insurance Expands Missouri Footprint with Acquisition of S&R Insurance

WalkerHughes Insurance is pleased to announce the acquisition of S&R Insurance, a well-established retail insurance brokerage headquartered in St. Robert, Missouri. This strategic move marks WalkerHughes’ first presence in south-central Missouri and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional service and coverage to communities across the state.

S&R Insurance brings a well-rounded portfolio of personal and commercial lines, built on decades of trusted relationships and a deep understanding of local needs. With offices in St. Robert and Houston, Missouri, the agency offers meaningful reach into the heart of south-central Missouri, aligning with WalkerHughes’ mission to serve more communities with personalized, relationship-driven insurance solutions.

“This acquisition reflects our continued investment in Missouri and our belief in the value of local agencies that are deeply connected to their communities,” said Benjamin Schoettmer, CEO. “S&R Insurance has built a reputation for trust and reliability, and we’re excited to build on that foundation.”

The acquisition also follows WalkerHughes’ recent entries into the St. Louis region through the acquisitions of Independent Brokers Agency, LLC and Apogee Insurance Solutions.

“We’re excited to expand into south-central Missouri and invest in the communities of Pulaski and Texas counties,” said Heather Wessels, Missouri regional director at WalkerHughes. “Just as we’ve done in the St. Louis region, we’re committed to delivering exceptional service while becoming a trusted, engaged partner in the lives of our clients and neighbors.”

ABOUT WALKERHUGHES GROUP, LLC

WalkerHughes is a privately held, founder-led retail insurance brokerage headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company provides commercial lines, personal lines and employee benefits services, supported by integrated operations and proprietary technology. Since 2023, WalkerHughes has partnered with BW Forsyth Partners, a Missouri-based private investment firm with a long-term investment horizon. For more information, visit WalkerHughes.com.

