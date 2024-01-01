Walker & Dunlop Secures $91 Million Loan for Blue Rock Village in California

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged $91.45 million in loan proceeds for the refinance of Blue Rock Village, a 560-unit, Class-B, garden-style multifamily property located in Vallejo, California.









Walker & Dunlop Multifamily Finance’s Bryan Frazier and Blake Hockenbury, arranged the loan on behalf of long-term client, Prime Residential. The team secured a 10-year, full-term interest-only loan at a fixed rate from Freddie Mac.

Blue Rock Village is thoughtfully designed to offer residents unmatched convenience and quality of life. Minutes from Blue Rock Springs Golf Course, top-rated schools, popular restaurants, and bustling business centers, this community is ideally situated. Residents also benefit from close access to Kaiser Permanente, as well as cultural, shopping, and entertainment options in nearby San Francisco.

“ We’re proud to share the successful refinance of a 560-unit multifamily property for a long-standing client we’ve had the privilege of working with for years,” said Frazier, managing director of Multifamily Finance at Walker & Dunlop. “ This transaction not only strengthens the asset’s long-term financial position—it reflects a relationship built on trust, performance, and shared vision. We would like to thank Prime for continuing to put their confidence in our team. It’s an honor to support their continued success.”

Blue Rock Village was developed in two phases but now functions as a unified, cohesive residential community. The property consists of 41 buildings, 38 of them residential buildings, housing a total of 560 units, including a leasing office, fitness center, and maintenance building, all situated on 35.69 acres. Residents enjoy a variety of amenities, including a spa, swimming pools, dog parks and more.

Walker & Dunlop is one of the top providers of capital to the U.S. multifamily market; in 2024 the firm originated over $30 billion in debt financing volume, including lending over $25 billion for multifamily properties. To learn more about our capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States and internationally. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. Our innovative people, breadth of our brand, and our technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

