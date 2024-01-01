Walker & Dunlop Arranges $352 Million for the Total Acquisition Financing and Sale of Two Award-Winning Properties in Georgia

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged $352,795,000 for the total acquisition financing and sale of Town Laurel Crossing and Manor Barrett, two award-winning multifamily communities built in 2024. Both are located in the greater Atlanta metro area.









Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales, led by Chris Goldsmith, Telly Fathaly, Cameron Dunn, and Riley Hall, arranged the sales of the properties on behalf of Related Group. Concurrently, Walker & Dunlop Multifamily Finance, led by Mary Stuart Hurst and Fletcher Dunn arranged the acquisition financing for both transactions on behalf of a privately held multifamily owner operator, with Freddie Mac providing the capital.

“ Buford and Kennesaw are two of Atlanta’s premier suburban submarkets that continue to benefit from substantial economic investment, along with sustained population and job growth that is driven by strong demographics and a resilient housing market,” said Goldsmith, managing director of investment sales at Walker & Dunlop. “ This transaction highlights our team’s ability to bring together the right partners and leverage Walker & Dunlop’s seamless and client focused full-service platform.”

Town Laurel Crossing is a premier multifamily community featuring 360 units in Buford, Georgia. Ideally located in the vibrant Exchange at Gwinnett shopping district, the property combines modern convenience with upscale living in one of North Georgia’s most desirable destinations. Recognized for its exceptional quality, Town Laurel Crossing has earned multiple honors from the prestigious Aurora Awards, including best recreation facility or amenity, best multifamily housing community, and the coveted community of the year.

Manor Barrett is a newly built, 347-unit apartment community in Kennesaw, Georgia. Situated within the 18.1 million square foot Town Center Commercial District and just minutes from the historic Kennesaw Mountain, the property offers residents the tranquility of a mountain retreat paired with the conveniences of urban living. Developed on the site of a former movie theater, Manor Barrett has been celebrated for its innovative design and vision, earning the prestigious multifamily development of the year honor for the 2025 CoStar Impact Awards.

“ These submarkets have long faced a shortage of institutionally developed multifamily communities. The introduction of these properties brings much-needed housing that meets the growing demand,” said Hurst, managing director of multifamily finance at Walker & Dunlop. “ These partnerships allowed us to efficiently execute on both opportunities and help strengthen the multifamily presence in these markets.”

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily property sales, having completed over $57 billion in property sales volume since 2021. The firm is also one of the top providers of capital to the U.S. multifamily market. In 2024, Walker & Dunlop originated over $30 billion in debt financing volume, including lending over $25 billion for multifamily properties. To learn more about our capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

