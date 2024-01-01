Walker & Dunlop Arranges $192 Million Refinance for Cortland Multifamily Portfolio

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged 192,068,000 in loan proceeds to refinance a four-property, 1,137 unit portfolio located in Miami, Denver and Dallas.





Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets, led by Stephen Farnsworth and team, arranged the Freddie Mac loan on behalf of longtime client, Cortland Partners.

The portfolio includes the following communities:

Cortland at the Hammocks I & II — Miami, FL — 720 units

Huntington Glen — Dallas, TX — 224 units

Cortland Congress Park — Denver, CO — 193 units

“ We’re proud to have arranged this portfolio refinancing for Cortland alongside long-standing lending partner Freddie Mac,” said Farnsworth, senior managing director at Walker & Dunlop. “ Since acquisition, Cortland has invested meaningfully in these communities, successfully executing its value-add strategy and repositioning the assets within their respective markets. Our continued partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting mission-driven communities and delivering lasting value for residents and investors alike.”

Across all three assets, Cortland executed a comprehensive capital improvement program, investing in substantial interior and exterior upgrades to reposition the communities and enhance the resident living experience. Improvements include refreshed apartment interiors, upgraded amenity spaces, and targeted building and site enhancements designed to modernize each property and drive long-term performance.

This portfolio was appraised by Apprise, Walker & Dunlop’s independent third-party appraisal platform for valuation, data, risk mitigation, and advisory services.

Walker & Dunlop is one of the top providers of capital to the U.S. multifamily market; in 2024 the firm originated over $30 billion in debt financing volume, including over $25 billion for multifamily properties. To learn more about our capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

