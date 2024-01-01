Walker & Dunlop Arranges $145 Million Financing and Preferred Equity for Upscale Multifamily Property

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged $145,750,000 in first mortgage and preferred equity to refinance Bryant at Yorba Linda, a 400-unit multifamily community, located in California.









Chris Botsford and Jeff Burns of Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets arranged a senior mortgage loan for Interstate Equities Corporation (IEC). The loan features a five-year term, fixed rate, and full-term interest-only payments, with Freddie Mac providing the capital. Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets’ Justin Nelson and PJ Feichtmeier secured preferred equity capital from a leading institutional owner and operator of multifamily communities on behalf of IEC.

“ We’re proud to partner with IEC to provide a range of tailored financial services to structure a sophisticated capital solution,” said Botsford, managing director. “ By layering preferred equity on top of a Freddie Mac loan, we were able to deliver the most effective capital strategy. This transaction reflects the ongoing strength of the 5-year fixed-rate agency loan market and underscores that clients continue to prioritize 5-year fixed-rate paper in the current interest rate environment, with agencies serving as a reliable and strategic source of capital.”

Located in Yorba Linda, CA, the property is in one of Orange County’s most affluent neighborhoods. The area offers top-rated K–12 schools, scenic hiking trails, golf courses, parks, premier shopping, and easy access to several Fortune 500 companies. Residents also benefit from proximity to cultural and educational landmarks, including The Bowers Museum, Cal State Fullerton, and the Richard Nixon Library.

“ The location is absolutely ideal, offering the perfect combination of luxury, convenience, and access to top-tier education,” said Brendan Gibney, director at IEC. “ From start to finish, the W&D team guided us through each step, providing expert support and strategic insights. Their comprehensive approach made the entire process seamless and ensured we achieved the best possible outcome for our investment.”

The property features thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom floor plans across a 404,220 sq. ft. building, with modern interiors, open layouts, and high-end finishes. Residents enjoy a vibrant community with amenities that enhance everyday living, including a leasing office, clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool and spa, playground, dog park, resident lounge, and a sport court.

Walker & Dunlop is one of the top providers of capital to the U.S. multifamily market; in 2024 the firm originated over $30 billion in debt financing volume, including over $25 billion for multifamily properties. To learn more about our capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

