Walker & Dunlop #1 Multifamily GSE Lender in 2022

$18 Billion in Loan Deliveries

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walker & Dunlop, Inc.(NYSE: WD) was recognized as the largest Fannie Mae DUS® lender by volume in 2022, making it Fannie Mae’s #1 partner for the fourth consecutive year.

On a combined basis, with both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), Walker & Dunlop delivered $18 billion of loan deliveries, making it the largest GSE lender in the country for the first time ever.

“What an amazing accomplishment for our team and partnerships with both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to be the largest DUS® lender for the fourth consecutive year and largest GSE lender in the country for the first time ever!” commented Chairman and CEO, Willy Walker. “The liquidity that Fannie and Freddie provide to the multifamily housing market is critical in good times and bad, and once again, when market demand spiked for GSE capital, Walker & Dunlop was the market’s #1 choice. What an honor and reflection of our team’s capabilities.”

In addition to being Fannie Mae’s largest multifamily lending partner by volume at $11.4 billion, W&D was recognized by Fannie Mae as:

– #1 Producer for Green Financing



– #2 Producer for Manufactured Housing Communities



– #3 Producer for Multifamily Affordable Housing



– #3 Producer for Small Loans



– #3 Producer for Student Housing



– #4 Producer for Structured Transactions

Walker & Dunlop is the #3 Freddie Mac Optigo® Lender producing the third highest lending volume in 2022 of $6.6 billion, moving up from the #4 ranking in 2021. In addition, W&D was recognized by Freddie Mac as:

– #3 Producer for Conventional Business



– #5 Producer for Small Balance Loans

Walker & Dunlop celebrated its 85th anniversary last year and boasts a team of skilled specialists, providing financial solutions to clients in all asset types.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune‘s Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

