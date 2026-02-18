Waiting for You in Spring

The 2026 Silk Road Spring Festival Gala:

A Global Presentation for a Shared New Journey

XI’AN, China, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A News Report form Shaanxi International Communication Center: The Silk Road Spring Festival Gala is an ongoing cultural exchange brand developed by Shaanxi Media Convergence (Shaanxi Broadcast and Television Station). Since its launch in 2017, the gala has used Silk Road culture as a bridge to promote people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between China and countries along the Silk Road. It has showcased the charm of Chinese culture and the dynamic practice of mutual learning among diverse civilizations, gradually evolving into an internationally influential communication platform.

The 2026 Silk Road Spring Festival Gala is co-produced by Shaanxi Media Convergence (Shaanxi Broadcasting Corporation) and media organizations from Central Asian countries, and will be broadcast globally during the 2026 Chinese Lunar New Year. With the theme of “Spring Along the Silk Road, Ever Advancing Toward Prosperity,” the gala will present a grand cultural exchange event that transcends geographical boundaries and connects China with the world.

The 2026 Gala adopts an innovative communication model integrating technology, real scenes and digital production, breaking the limits of traditional stage performances. It travels to key cities along the ancient Silk Road for in-depth co-creation with media partners in Central Asian countries. Using cultural landmarks such as local museums, cultural and tourist sites, and iconic buildings as stages, it conducts on-location filming to explore vibrant stories of people along the Silk Road. By incorporating virtual reality technologies, the gala creates an immersive audio-visual experience, showcasing the beauty of diverse cultural integration.

As an important bridge for cultural exchanges between China and the world, the 2026 Silk Road Spring Festival Gala will celebrate the Spring Festival with Chinese communities worldwide. It will also present to the international community the Silk Road spirit of openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, and join hands with friends across the globe toward a promising new year.

