Wabtec Corporation Appoints Juan Perez to the Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced the appointment of Juan Perez to its Board of Directors, effective January 29, 2025. Mr. Perez also will be a nominee for election at Wabtec’s annual meeting of stockholders in May 2025.









Perez has extensive experience in information technology and corporate digital strategy as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Salesforce. Prior to joining Salesforce in 2022, he was CIO and Engineering Officer for UPS and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Perez led the company’s adoption of new technologies including AI, virtual assistants, and virtual reality solutions for driver training. He also was responsible for all technology, including operations, airline, automation, sortation, and customer and back-office systems.

“Juan is a respected technology leader with extensive experience driving digital transformations for Fortune 500 companies,” said Wabtec President and CEO Rafael Santana. “As we continue to advance our digital solutions, his expertise in leveraging cutting-edge performance technologies across operations, engineering, and supply chain will be instrumental in strengthening our competitive edge and delivering greater value to our customers.”

Perez is a senior member of the Institute of Industrial Engineers and serves as a program evaluator for the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology. He also serves on the board of the Hershey Company and the advisory boards for the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Southern California and the School of Business at Georgia Tech.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is revolutionizing the way the world moves for future generations. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and is the worldwide leader in the decarbonization of freight rail. Visit Wabtec’s website at www.wabteccorp.com.

