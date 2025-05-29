Vuzix Partners with Ramblr to Unlock Use-Driven AI Assistants for Frontline Workers Wearing Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, and Ramblr, a German AI startup that uses video intelligence to automate complex real-world tasks across industries, announced today that they have partnered to bring a new level of AI-driven intelligence and interactivity on Vuzix smart glasses to enterprise users.

Imagine looking at a machine and instantly receiving precise, relevant instructions with no searching and no delays, just the information needed and when it’s needed. As smart glasses enter the mainstream, workers can now do just that, leveraging AI to analyze dynamic, context-based tasks with 70% accuracy. Typically, AI software lacks one crucial element: real-world, task-specific intelligence. By integrating customer-specific data such videos, manuals, and workflows, Ramblr’s AI builds a deep contextual understanding of the environment and provides real-time, natural language guidance and visuals to workers wearing Vuzix smart glasses. A new video by Ramblr demonstrates this functionality: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W64p9sf2f10

“Ramblr gives developers the tools to build and deploy these intelligent real-world assistants through a powerful platform that enables rapid adaptation to diverse domains and use cases. Our partnership with Vuzix brings this vision to life,” said Roman Hasenbeck, CEO of Ramblr.

“Deploying Ramblr’s AI agents on Vuzix M400 smart glasses redefines how users interact with technology, both on the factory floor and in everyday life,” said Paul Travers, CEO of Vuzix. “From real-time guidance to photo documentation after the job is complete, this is yet another example of how AR and AI are redefining every step of user workflows.”

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About Ramblr

Ramblr.ai is a technology startup specializing in industrial-grade video understanding powered by contextual artificial intelligence (AI). The company develops AI-driven data pipelines that enable real-time analysis of multimodal video data, facilitating precise tracking of objects, actions, and spatial relationships across various industries.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future business opportunities with Ramblr.ai, and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-partners-with-ramblr-to-unlock-use-driven-ai-assistants-for-frontline-workers-wearing-smart-glasses-302468702.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation