Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) Introduces M400 Xtreme Smart Glasses for Use in a Variety of Harsh Workplace Environments

New solution features operating temperatures down to -20°C and comes with 1-year access to the most popular collaboration tools for remote workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced the introduction of M400 Xtreme smart glasses, a new kit that incorporates numerous advancements to its already widely adopted M400, and features the new Xtreme Weather power bank, a lightweight, long lasting battery that, just like the main M400 Xtreme, is IP67-rated against dust and water intrusion and operates at temperatures ranging from -20°C to 45°C (-4°F – 113°F).

Vuzix will be offering the M400 Xtreme kit as an out-of-the-box remote support solution that improves upon its currently available M400 All Weather Kit, specifically with a greater battery capacity, use in the harshest workplace environments, and comfortable headband for long shifts. This new combination of features makes the M400 Xtreme an ideal solution for remote field service assignments and all-day cold storage warehouse duty.

To further maximize smart glasses adoption across harsh and remote field assignments, Vuzix is proud to announce a new Collaboration Package offer. For a limited time, the company will be extending all new and existing M400 customers free access to many of the most popular AR communication tools, including Vuzix Video Conferencing for Zoom. These tools enable users to start or join a meeting easily and instantly using hands-free technology, share their point of view using video streaming and more, all on Vuzix M400 smart glasses, and using the teleconferencing apps that clients have already adopted into their workflows. More on the Collaboration Package here.

“Since we first launched the M400, we’ve been continually making improvements to this product. Over time, we’ve made the display brighter and increased screen life and durability, dramatically reduced non-user voice interference, upgraded the OS, added speech recognition and applications support in 30 languages, further ruggedized the adjustable hinge mechanism and improved other key design features. The enhancements implemented were often in direct response to the operational requests and general product feedback we have received from the thousands of customers that have been actively using our smart glasses,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “Upgrading to Android 13 support, for example, is another key requirement on our strategy roadmap for the year, based on customer feedback. We’re confident that our new Collaboration Package and the release of the M400 Xtreme will meet the rising need to stay connected with peer teams regardless of location or environmental factors.”

Customers can purchase the M400 Xtreme Kit at https://www.vuzix.com/products/m400-smart-glasses

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 375 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, the M400 Xtreme product bundle, its new features and capabilities, and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

