Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) Employs New Micro-touch Imprinting Process to Increase Optical Waveguide Performance and Production Throughput

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that it has developed a new micro-touch manufacturing technique within its optical waveguide fabrication processes, an advancement that will allow for better optical performance, higher yields and greater unit production rates in general.

At Vuzix’ state-of-the-art waveguide manufacturing facility, the production of waveguides is a complex multi-step process performed in class 1000 clean room environments using highly customized equipment designed to support the exacting requirements needed to produce in volume the high-quality waveguides required for imaging purposes in smart glasses. Over the past 14 years, Vuzix has continued to enhance its waveguide manufacturing capabilities through its development and use of new equipment and processes to improve yields, add features, increase performance, and boost production rates. The recent introduction of micro-touch manufacturing techniques during the waveguide imprinting process not only improves yield by reducing the forces that can distort substrates during the imprinting process, but also allows for the introduction of more fragile substrates such as polymers or thinner glass.

“It is generally well known today that the high-volume low-cost production of waveguides is one of the major challenges to bringing affordable AR smart glasses with see-through displays to the broader markets,” said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. “More and more leading firms, such as Garmin and Quanta, as well as many other customers currently in discussions with us, see Vuzix as the go-to supplier of this key component. The addition of innovative process developments at Vuzix like these will help support production rates in the millions of units annually, as well as further differentiate our competitive capabilities.”

