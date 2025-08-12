Vuzix Introduces LX1 Smart Glasses Designed Specifically for Warehouse Operations

– 10-hour runtime and true hands-free operation set new performance standard for full-shift warehouse usage

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced Vuzix LX1™ smart glasses, a purpose-built ruggedized solution for hands-free operation in the warehouse that can support a single shift on one charge. The LX1, which was designed by Vuzix with its years of smart glasses experience, will be manufactured by Vuzix partner Quanta Computer bringing their excellence in manufacturing and quality. The LX1 is expected to start sampling shortly with production and general availability expected to commence before year-end.

Equipped with next-generation technology, the LX1 is purpose-built to stand up to the physical demands of modern logistics environments, integrating seamlessly into existing workflows without the friction of complicated onboarding or extensive retraining of other advanced digital tools.

Vuzix LX1 smart glasses enhance productivity by combining powerful scanning capabilities and a heads-up Sony OLED color HD display with a powerful processor and user-friendly workplace features. With integrated voice control and at-a-glance access to pick lists and data, distribution centers looking to upgrade their aging voice-only picking devices can take advantage of the significant productivity gains offered by hybrid systems and get the best of both voice and vision-based systems. The LX1 enables workers to access inventory, manage shipments, and track orders without interrupting workflows or taking their eyes off the task at hand. Visual scan confirmations, especially in complex picking scenarios or loud environments where voice picking falls short, directly contribute to a more efficient, confident workforce. Productivity gains from vision picking are further supported by visual-prompt onboarding workflows and step-by-step guides with mapping, palletizing diagrams, and multi-language text.

Leveraging a comfortable yet ruggedized design built to withstand the toughest environments, with a modular mounting system, freezer-rated operating temperatures, and a 7000mAh battery allowing for a 10-hour runtime, LX1 smart glasses are perfect for full-shift duty even in extreme working environments. A 4K camera, delivering see-what-I-see sharing, and Qualcomm® processor combine for the ideal head-worn enabler of workplace AI assist. Using a growing array of enterprise applications designed for advanced workforce augmentation, Vuzix LX1 smart glasses can integrate artificial intelligence directly into workflows, providing higher levels of quality oversight on everything from inspections to picking jobs, along with camera-enabled “tell me what I’m looking at” knowledge transfer applications.

Additional features include a bone conduction microphone for improved voice control and recognition even in loud workplace environments, and an enhanced array of microphones for high-quality two-way communications and voice-activated scanning. NFC tap-to-pair functionality makes utilization across shared and diverse workforces easy and convenient. With Wi-Fi 6E support, and launching with Android 15 OS, the LX1 will offer yearly OS version updates and SoC availability to 2030.

“We are delighted to be powering Vuzix LX1 smart glasses,” said Ziad Asghar, SVP & GM of XR at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are a strong believer in the smart glasses segment for enterprise and we’re glad to have our technology help drive this forward along with Vuzix’ expertise as they continue to deliver innovations to their family of smart glasses products.”

“Supply chain customers are looking for alternatives to their traditional pick-by-voice solutions. Driven by ongoing customer feedback, the operation of the LX1 is simple and fast, making it the ideal next generation picking device,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “Designed for hybrid voice and vision picking, the LX1 is ready to work with customers’ current software or can seamlessly integrate into existing SAP systems with our Vuzix Mobilium solution.”

“With respect to demand, while the LX1 is a purpose-built warehousing device in a category separate from our all-purpose M400 smart glasses, interest from M400 customers in the logistics space to upgrade to this new state of the art smart glasses offering from Vuzix is significant,” Mr. Travers continued. “Customer feedback on this new model has thus far been excellent, and we look forward to seeing it put into use within multiple name brand customers’ warehouses.”

Preorder or learn more at https://www.vuzix.com/products/vuzix-lx1-presale

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix LX1 Smart Glasses, its features, capabilities and future sales potential, and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-introduces-lx1-smart-glasses-designed-specifically-for-warehouse-operations-302527482.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation