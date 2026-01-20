Vuzix Highlights Defense and Security OEM Waveguide Capabilities at SHOT Show 2026 in Las Vegas

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today highlighted a series of strategic actions underscoring its growing momentum in the security and defense markets. These initiatives reinforce Vuzix’ role as an optics OEM supplying high-performance, scalable waveguide solutions to defense integrators and U.S. Department of Defense programs.

Building on the momentum and interest at CES 2026, where Vuzix demonstrated a fully functional military helmet in collaboration with Collins Aerospace highlighting the optical clarity, ruggedness, and mission-ready performance required for defense-focused waveguides – Vuzix this week will engage with further select members of the defense and security community at the 2026 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. These discussions will focus on waveguide performance, system-level integration, and manufacturability, supporting defense customers and partners evaluating AR-enabled solutions across land, air, and mission platforms.

Complementing these in-person engagements, Vuzix recently launched a dedicated Defense section on its website, consolidating its OEM waveguide offerings, key military use cases, and solutions tailored to defense requirements. This resource provides decision makers with clear insight into how Vuzix’ patented waveguide technologies and custom design capabilities address the unique challenges of wearable and head-worn military systems.

“Our continued engagements with leading defense contractors reflect the evolution of Vuzix’ defense strategy,” said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vuzix. “By leveraging our advanced see-through display technologies, U.S.-based waveguide manufacturing capabilities, and deep IP portfolio, we are well positioned to deliver mission-ready optical solutions that meet the stringent performance, durability, and integration requirements of next-generation military systems.”

Interested parties may request a meeting at SHOT Show via the Defense page inquiry form

