Vuzix’ 4Q25 Shipments of AI-Powered Smart Glasses to Leading Global Online Retailer Approach $1 Million

– Current quarter follow-on orders and shipments of Vuzix M400 kits expand and enhance customer’s warehouse operations

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides, and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced it has received and fulfilled a series of follow-on volume orders in the fourth quarter of 2025 for custom M400 smart glasses kits totaling nearly $1 million from one of the world’s largest online retail companies.

These orders reflect this customer’s accelerating adoption of Vuzix smart glasses supporting its warehouse infrastructure operations. After strong results from initial deployments in Europe, the program has now entered commercial rollout across the U.S. and Canada, with active discussions underway to extend smart glasses usage into additional regions, business units, and workflow applications.

“Our technology continues to demonstrate real-world impact for some of the most sophisticated logistics organizations on the planet,” said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. “This customer is scaling use of our smart glasses because they streamline warehouse operations—enabling remote experts to diagnose and resolve equipment issues in real time, improving maintenance workflows, enhancing safety, accelerating repairs, and increasing overall productivity across large-scale fulfillment centers. We’re proud to support customers who are actively deploying wearable technologies to drive efficiency and advance their digital transformation.”

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

