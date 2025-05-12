VueReal to Showcase Groundbreaking MicroLED Innovations at Display Week 2025

MicroSolid Printing™ Innovator Surpasses 125 Patents – Ushering in New Era of Scalable Display and Micro Semiconductor Manufacturing

VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing™ technology, will unveil its latest microLED advancements at Display Week 2025 (Booth #1447). The company will highlight scalable solutions for next-generation lighting, displays, and transparent electronics across automotive, consumer, and emerging tech applications.

VueReal’s proprietary MicroSolid Printing™ platform overcomes key manufacturing barriers by enabling precise, high-yield microLED transfer at scale. With over 125 patents issued, the platform continues to push boundaries in micro device manufacturing. All technologies shown at Display Week were developed using VueReal’s patented process and Reference Design Kits, allowing customers to prototype and build real products without traditional non-recurring engineering (NRE) costs-dramatically accelerating development and time-to-market.

Booth Highlights at Display Week 2025

At its booth, VueReal will feature flagship demonstrations across three application areas:

1. Lighting: Smarter, Safer Automotive Displays

Tail Light Demo/RDK-Smart Hybrid Lighting, RED : Highlights ultra-high-brightness performance in a razor-thin form factor. Goes beyond traditional brake lights to deliver contextual messaging (e.g., hazard symbols or “ICE” alerts), enhancing vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian communication. Showcases the unique high brightness capabilities inherent in red microLED devices that are impossible with many other lighting technologies.

RDK-Smart Modular Lighting: Transforming automotive lighting with ultra-bright, energy-efficient microLED displays, delivering precision illumination and seamless integration for next-generation vehicles.

2. MicroDisplays: Reimagining Automotive Interfaces

Side Mirror Demo/RDK-Smart Modular Lighting + RDK-High Brightness High Resolution 0.35″ Microdisplay: An industry-first ultra-compact concept showcasing +20,000 nits of brightness from VueReal’s Smart Modular Lighting and a 1,000,000-nit 0.35″ microdisplay-delivering exceptional visibility in all lighting conditions. The demo features a puddle light projecting the VueReal logo, highlighting low-power, ultra-bright performance for automotive innovation.

3. Transparent Displays: Seamless Integration into Vehicle Interiors

Steering Wheel HUD Demo/RDK-RGB Active Matrix Transparent 3.5″ Display: A functional concept showing real-time navigation, audio, and map data across transparent displays integrated into the steering wheel. Delivers a futuristic yet functional user interface without visual clutter.

Private Suite Demonstrations (Schedule Private Demo Here)

In addition to the booth, VueReal will host private, R&D-focused demos showcasing a broader portfolio of next-generation technologies, such as:

World’s smallest 0.5μm microLED display

10-inch and 6.x-inch ~85% transparent microLED panels

AR Glasses with dual microLED displays

RDK-Smart Hybrid Lighting panels in amber, red, and white for automotive

3.5-inch transparent displays, digital mirror prototypes, passive matrix demos

Solar-integrated microLED power-generating display

Expanding IP Leadership

VueReal has surpassed 125 issued patents worldwide, with recent grants covering lighting, microdisplay, and transparent display technologies. This intellectual property portfolio protects VueReal’s leadership in scalable microLED and microdevice manufacturing, with particular strength in in-glass, transparent automotive, and advanced lighting applications.

“Display Week 2025 marks a key milestone as VueReal showcases how MicroSolid Printing™ is unlocking applications once thought impossible,” said Rob Selley, Chief Commercial Officer, VueReal. “By solving scalability, yield, efficiency, and cost challenges, we’re enabling a new era of display innovation.”

Live at SID Display Week 2025

To book a demo or a meeting with VueReal, visit www.vuereal.com/sid2025. For media interviews, please contact Katherine Waite.

About VueReal

VueReal is redefining how microdevices are manufactured with its MicroSolid Printing™ platform-a breakthrough solution that makes high-yield, scalable transfer of microLEDs and other micro-semiconductor devices a reality. Its eco-friendly, additive process enables flexible production from prototype to high volume, accelerating innovation in automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and medical applications. VueReal manufactures displays and lighting systems in North America and licenses its platform to OEMs and fabs globally, building the future of microdevice-enabled products. Learn more at www.vuereal.com

