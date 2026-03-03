VTR Biotech Celebrates Grand Opening of Brazil Office to Strengthen Presence in Latin America

VTR Biotech today officially announced the grand opening of its Brazil office, marking a major milestone in the company’s global expansion and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Latin American market. The new office will serve as a strategic hub to support innovation in animal nutrition, enzyme solutions, and sustainable agricultural development across Brazil and the wider region.

As a global biotechnology company driven by scientific innovation, VTR Biotech delivers advanced enzyme preparations, biosynthetic products, and plant extracts that promote sustainability, efficiency, and responsible production. The establishment of the Brazil office reflects the company’s recognition of Brazil’s vital role in global animal production and agriculture, as well as the growing demand for high-performance, sustainable biosolutions in the region.

Backed by more than 30 years of expertise in biotechnology, VTR Biotech has built a strong global foundation spanning research and development, manufacturing, and technical services. The Brazil office will focus on localized technical support, market development, and close collaboration with regional partners, ensuring tailored biosolutions that meet the specific needs of Latin American producers.

“For over three decades, VTR Biotech has been committed to our mission of Bioscience Impact Tomorrow, advancing biotechnology to address global challenges in food production and sustainability,” said Mr. Binfeng Zhuang, vice president of VTR Biotech. “The opening of our Brazil office represents an important step in deepening our engagement with the Latin American market, enabling us to work more closely with customers and partners to deliver practical, science-driven biosolutions.”

Starting from Asia, VTR Biotech has established a global sales and service network covering more than 60 countries and regions. Through close collaboration with research institutions and industry partners worldwide, the company has played an active role in advancing animal nutrition, health, and sustainable agriculture through biotechnology.

The Brazil office will place a strong focus on animal nutrition and health solutions, including feed enzymes such as xylanase and phytase, which improve nutrient digestibility, optimize phosphorus utilization, and support intestinal health and growth performance in livestock. In addition, VTR Biotech offers phytogenic feed solutions derived from Macleaya cordata, known for enhancing feed intake, strengthening immunity, improving antioxidant capacity, and supporting sustainable animal production.

“As globalization continues to evolve, meaningful growth comes from understanding local markets and delivering innovations that truly create value,” said Mr. Qingshen Ye, manager of VTR Biotech Brazil Office. “With our presence in Brazil, we are better positioned to combine global expertise with local insights, supporting the long-term development of animal agriculture in Latin America.”

The grand opening of the Brazil office underscores VTR Biotech’s commitment to building strong regional partnerships and contributing to a more sustainable, efficient, and resilient global food system.

