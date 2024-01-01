VRAL Games Announces New Immersive Games Available Starting this Holiday Season on Meta Quest

Three new titles – a mixed reality puzzle game, sci-fi shooter and humorous simulator – set to release starting in November

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VRAL Games, a Miami-based gaming technology company and innovator in Mixed Reality (MR – fully immersive VR and augmented reality), today announced its new games lineup set to release starting this November through early 2025. The new titles follow the success of VRAL’s first game, VRIDER, the official licensed game of Dorna’s Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK), which launched to widely positive reviews on Meta Quest this past summer and will be available on PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR in March 2025. Looking ahead, the company is committed to delivering more immersive, fun and innovative experiences across different genres, offering something for every type of gamer. This will include launching a casual arcade MR puzzle game, a fully immersive VR sci-fi core shooter, and a humorous, casual-fun VR game that uses janky physics.









“We launched VRAL Games less than a year ago, but our team has always been at the cusp of gaming and innovative technology, thanks to our decades of combined industry experience,” said Rodolfo Saccoman, co-founder and CEO of VRAL Games. “We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of immersive gaming, providing players with uniquely engaging gameplay mechanics and social connectivity. At the same time, accessibility remains a core focus when it comes to the games that we publish and co-develop. Being able to launch different games that appeal to a wide range of preferences is where our passion lies, and we are proud to have an incredible roster of new, top quality games and genres that push the boundaries in the immersive gaming industry.”

More information about each of the new games and their key features are below:

Squingle

Availability: “Squingle Mini”, a bite-sized experience of the full game, is now available on Quest 2/3/3S/Pro for $0.99, with the full game officially launching in late-November 2024 with 100 levels for $19.99.

a bite-sized experience of the full game, is now available on Quest 2/3/3S/Pro for $0.99, with the full game officially launching in late-November 2024 with 100 levels for $19.99. Overview: Squingle is a Mixed Reality arcade puzzle game that seamlessly blends the virtual and physical worlds, offering truly extraordinary visual 3D designs. Players intuitively guide revolving orbs from start to finish, avoiding the edges, and collecting points as they navigate through glass-like mazes levels called “Squingles.”

Audience: Accessibility is Squingle's strength, much like Tetris was for Gameboy or Candy Crush is for smartphones. Squingle is perfect for a broad audience, appealing to all demographics ages 15+. Players can enjoy short, 15- to 30-minute sessions whenever they have a free moment, progressing through levels at their own pace. It's easy to pick up, making it ideal for newcomers to Mixed Reality – especially on the newly launched Meta Quest 3S. The game also offers a bite-sized "Mini" version for just $0.99, giving players a taste of the full experience at an accessible price.

Hand tracking will be available on the full release version.

will be available on the full release version. Small Space Requirement: Squingle allows players to enjoy the game while standing or seated, requiring minimal space – just a chair is enough!

Ongoing Content: Starting in early 2025, Squingle will introduce exciting monthly level add-ons and downloadable content (DLC) releases, designed to keep players engaged for the long term.

Available Platforms: Meta Quest 2/3/3S/Pro, Steam VR, Pico.

Toxic Therapy

Availability: Early access coming in November, with the full game officially launching in Q2 2025.

Early access coming in November, with the full game officially launching in Q2 2025. Overview: Toxic Therapy is a casual VR Game that uses ridiculous physics to create a hilarious experience where players can do everything they can’t in real life. It lets players release their inner chaos in a safe, virtual world that encourages playful destruction. Filled with hidden bonus levels, discoveries add to the fun, and players choose how they want to play, encouraging social interaction and viral content.

Audience: Toxic Therapy is easy to pick up for newcomers and perfect for fans of games like Job Simulator and I Am Cat. Designed for broad audiences, it offers a fun escape from the constraints of the real world. It's the ideal platform for de-stressing, laughing, and enjoying a carefree, immersive experience. The game's amusing and relatable moments are perfect for sharing with friends or on TikTok.

Available Platforms: Meta Quest 2/3/3S/Pro, Steam VR.

Exoshock

Availability: Early access launch coming in Q2 2025.

Overview: Exoshock is a groundbreaking sci-fi VR shooter that transforms virtual reality combat. Drawing inspiration from games like Halo and Gears of War, it offers strategic, team-based gameplay and visceral action. With its moody, atmospheric visuals and sound design, players experience immersion like never before. Engage in dynamic missions aboard hostile starships, either solo or in a team of four, facing intelligent enemies that demand sharp coordination.

Audience: Exoshock transcends typical military PvP and zombie shooters with a fresh take on genre fundamentals. Catering to hardcore VR enthusiasts with innovative gameplay – including advanced enemy AI, suppression mechanics, dynamic player mechanics, and more – it also remains accessible to players of all skill levels. The game offers a uniquely immersive combat experience that challenges players to strategize, communicate, and collaborate in a vast and dangerous universe.

For more information on VRAL Games and its upcoming titles, visit vralgames.com.

About VRAL Games

VRAL Games is a Miami, Florida-based gaming technology company, pioneering mixed and extended reality experiences. Founded by industry experts with deep expertise in gaming, hardware, and AI, VRAL Games is committed to delivering immersive experiences that combine groundbreaking gameplay with proprietary advancements like MotionWellness™. The company’s commitment extends to leveraging generative AI, virtual controls, and blockchain to revolutionize immersive gaming, aiming to set new standards in player engagement. For further details, visit vralgames.com.

