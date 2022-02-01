VRAL Games, a New Gaming Company Focused on Virtual Reality, Launches at the Game Developers Conference 2024

VRAL will offer GDC attendees demos of its first game, VRIDER, a licensed sports title

Research shows that the global VR market size is projected to increase to more than $22 billion by 2025, with VR headset shipments surpassing 69 million by 2028. “Our studied hypothesis and conviction are that immersive gaming represents both the natural progression and the ultimate thrill in the world of entertainment,” said Rodolfo Saccoman, co-founder and CEO of VRAL Games. “As advancements in VR hardware continue to improve – proven by the massification of Meta’s Quest 3 and the newly released Apple Vision Pro – the rate of quality gaming content needs to match demand. Our team at VRAL is in a prime position to leverage our combined expertise in game development and publishing to create truly innovative experiences.”

At GDC, VRAL will preview its first published game developed by Funny Tales, VRIDER. As the official licensed game of the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK), players will be introduced to a proprietary racing engine and intuitive controls that provide a multi-sensorial and realistic riding experience. VRIDER will be available in the Meta Quest store later this summer and on Steam in Q4 2024. GDC attendees can visit VRAL in the South Hall, Booth #S1362 to receive a demo.

At its core, VRAL Games is a technology company. Its platform and original IP aims to combine advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), gaming software and virtual controls.

Gaming Engine: The proprietary VR Racing Engine is designed to deliver hyper-realistic and seamless racing experiences, powering the physics, graphics, and multiplayer gameplay mechanics, as seen in VRIDER .

The proprietary VR Racing Engine is designed to deliver hyper-realistic and seamless racing experiences, powering the physics, graphics, and multiplayer gameplay mechanics, as seen in . AI Training Environment: Enables multiple AI opponents with tunable dynamic attributes (skill, aggressivity, collision avoidance and more) to be trained on a closed course with machine learning.

Enables multiple AI opponents with tunable dynamic attributes (skill, aggressivity, collision avoidance and more) to be trained on a closed course with machine learning. Virtual Controls: Intuitive controls provide players with a natural and immersive way to interact, enhancing the sense of presence and control.

Intuitive controls provide players with a natural and immersive way to interact, enhancing the sense of presence and control. MotionWellness™ Technology (in beta): To tackle the issue of motion sickness in immersive games, VRAL engineers are actively working on a tool that will help players better understand which game settings may have an effect on their comfort levels while playing.

For more information on VRAL Games and its upcoming titles, visit vralgames.com.

About VRAL Games

VRAL Games is a technology company focused on building the future of immersive games. Led by seasoned experts in gaming, hardware and AI, its founders steered GameStop’s global rise, crafted their own games with over 50 million downloads, co-launched blockbuster titles (GTA, Call of Duty, FIFA, Zelda, Mario Kart, Pokemon, Minecraft, Gran Turismo, F1, and more) and pioneered cutting-edge, patented technology. With a track record of successful exits, the team is driven to create the next wave of entertainment that fuses innovative gameplay, proprietary IP, and social engagement.

VRAL’s headquarters and co-founders are located in Miami, FL. For more information, visit vralgames.com.

