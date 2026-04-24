Voyage Utah Highlights WorkMax(R) Construction Time Tracking in New Feature Article

WorkMax, Foundation Software’s construction mobile time tracking app, was recently featured in Voyage Utah, a prominent regional publication that showcases innovative businesses and the people behind them.

Foundation CEO Mike Ode was joined by Regional Sales Manager Eric Vittardi and Customer Strategy Specialist Ron Craft, to reflect on WorkMax’s growth.

Starting as a small startup app in the early 2000s, WorkMax has grown to be a full construction workforce management solution. And it’s this evolution that ultimately sparked Foundation’s decision to add WorkMax to its suite of construction-specific solutions.

“Bringing [WorkMax] into Foundation’s suite just made sense – it lets customers see labor costs in real-time and keep projects on track,” Ode said. “It also integrates with some of our existing products, so everything works together.”

After joining Foundation’s portfolio, the company invested in WorkMax’s continued development so it could deliver even greater value in the field.

“The platform has evolved tremendously – expanding its features, refining its capabilities and becoming a trusted solution for contractors across the country,” Craft said.

The conversation also covered some of the common industry challenges WorkMax specifically eliminates, including the disconnect between the field and the office.

“Most of the tools just didn’t fit the way contractors actually work,” Vittardi said. “Seeing the gap firsthand made it clear why WorkMax was needed – it’s designed around real-world construction workflows.”

Ode expanded on that theme, speaking more broadly about WorkMax’s emergence as a go-to construction software solution.

“What I’m most proud of brand-wise is the trust and credibility WorkMax has earned in the construction industry,” Ode said. “That focus on solving practical problems, rather than just selling software, is why WorkMax is the standard in the industry.”

For contractors, that translates into greater confidence in their labor costs and project data from the field to the office.

To read the full interview, visit Voyage Utah.

About WorkMax

WorkMax, a Foundation Software company, is a leading provider of construction mobile time tracking apps and other workforce management solutions. Contractors capitalize on WorkMax’s modern technology to connect their field and office with modules like TIME, ASSETS, FORMS and Insight. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project’s entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense & pay management, takeoff & estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire