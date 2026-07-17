Voksha Brings Multilingual AI Receptionist to Enterprise After 1 Million Calls, Publishes Data Showing 1 in 3 Calls Are Not in English

One platform answers callers in English, Spanish, French, Chinese and more, backed by original research from a million real calls and a market where 76% of consumers prefer to buy in their own language.

Voksha, the AI receptionist platform for SaaS and local businesses, today announced enterprise availability of its multilingual AI receptionist for large organizations with complex, high-volume, multi-location call operations. Alongside the launch, Voksha published original research drawn from more than 1 million real customer calls handled since December 2025, including a finding that one in three calls to businesses on its platform are not in English.

The centerpiece of the enterprise offering is language. A single Voksha deployment automatically detects and answers callers in English, Spanish, French, Chinese and more than 200 other languages, with no phone trees, no language-specific staff, and no transfers. The same AI that books a reservation in English at noon can qualify a lead in French at 2 a.m. and answer a billing question in Mandarin moments later, each in a fluent, on-brand voice.

The language gap enterprises keep paying for

Voksha’s own Language Gap Report found that roughly one in three calls on the platform are placed in a language other than English, and that callers repeatedly single out being understood in their own language as the moment a call earns their trust. Third-party research points the same direction: according to a CSA Research survey of 8,709 consumers across 29 countries, 76% prefer to buy products with information in their own language, 75% say they are more likely to purchase again when support is offered in their language, and 60% of consumers who read English well still prefer to be served in their native tongue.

Staffing that in-house is slow and costly, requiring native speakers across every shift, region and channel. Voksha replaces that overhead with one system that speaks the caller’s language from the first second of the call.

Stop losing time, and revenue, to repetitive calls

The enterprise plan is built to eliminate the routine calls that consume staff time without requiring human judgment: office hours, location and directions, pricing and availability, and appointment scheduling. Voksha resolves these instantly and accurately, freeing teams to focus on delivering their products and services rather than answering the same questions hundreds of times a week.

The stakes are highest outside business hours. Voksha’s After-Hours Economy report found that roughly a third of all calls arrive when the office is closed, exactly when a voicemail greeting sends a ready-to-buy caller to a competitor. Independent data reinforces the cost: a 2024 study by 411 Locals found businesses answer only 37.8% of inbound calls, an August 2025 analysis by AMBS Call Center estimated the average small business loses about $126,000 a year to missed calls, and industry data consistently shows 85% of voicemail callers never call back while 62% contact a competitor instead. Meanwhile, 77% of customers now expect to reach someone immediately, according to Salesforce.

Inside Voksha Enterprise

Voksha Enterprise is designed for multi-location, high-volume operations. It answers 24/7 in multiple languages, handles concurrent calls so no one hears a busy signal at peak demand, and returns missed callers within 90 seconds. The plan adds custom AI training for each business, multiple AI agents per department, multi-location support, HIPAA and GDPR compliance, a 99.9% uptime SLA, API access and webhooks, a dedicated account manager, and white-glove onboarding. Full details are available at voksha.com/enterprise .

“Enterprises don’t lose customers because their people aren’t capable. They lose them because the right person was on another call, in another time zone, or didn’t speak the caller’s language,” said Avi Nash, VP of Growth at Voksha. “Every one of those callers is a sale walking to a competitor. Voksha answers all of them, in their language, instantly, so businesses can put their energy into the work that actually grows the company.”

A million calls, compounding into a smarter system

The 1 million call milestone reflects more than volume. Each conversation trains Voksha’s models, sharpening its command of new languages, accents, industry vocabulary and edge cases. Over six months, that learning loop grew Voksha from a small-business answering tool into a communication platform used by more than 100 businesses across law, healthcare, real estate, restaurants, home services and SaaS, including SSOJet, MojoAuth and LogicBalls.

Every call also produces post-call Call Intelligence: summaries, caller-intent analysis, urgency scoring and sentiment detection. The platform is engineered as a security firewall that resists social-engineering attempts and logs a complete audit trail of every interaction. It connects to the systems enterprises already run, including Google Calendar, Outlook and Calendly for scheduling, Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho and Pipedrive for CRM, Stripe, Square and PayPal for payments, and vertical platforms such as Clio for legal and ServiceTitan for home services.

Voksha has opened the underlying data to the public. Its Research library turns the million-call corpus into free, citable reports, including the flagship Call Intelligence Report , Missed Calls by Industry benchmarks, and a transparent Missed-Revenue Methodology .

Why now: a market in fast motion

Voksha’s enterprise push lands in one of the fastest-growing categories in business software. The voice AI agents market is projected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2024 to $47.5 billion by 2034, a 34.8% compound annual growth rate, according to Market.us. Gartner forecasts that conversational AI will cut contact-center labor costs by $80 billion in 2026, and Nextiva reports that 80% of businesses plan to integrate AI voice technology into customer service by 2026. On a per-call basis, AI answering runs roughly $0.40 versus $7 to $12 for a human agent.

“Small businesses proved the platform. Enterprises are where it makes the biggest difference,” Nash added. “Complex, multilingual, around-the-clock call operations are exactly where missed and mishandled calls cost the most, and exactly where a system that has already handled a million conversations earns its place.”

Availability and pricing

Voksha is available today. Plans start at $14 per month for Starter (15 included calls, then $1 per call), $99 per month for Premium (150 included calls, two languages, toll-free number, unlimited integrations), and $990 per month and up for Enterprise (custom volume, multi-language, compliance and SLA).

For a limited time, the Premium plan is available at 25% off, or about $74.25 per month. Full plan details and a savings calculator are at voksha.com/pricing .

By the numbers

1,000,000+ calls handled by Voksha since December 2025

1 in 3 calls on the platform are not in English (Voksha data)

~1 in 3 calls arrive after business hours (Voksha data)

76% of consumers prefer to buy in their own language (CSA Research)

85% of voicemail callers never call back; 62% call a competitor instead (industry data)

$126,000 estimated average annual loss to missed calls for a small business (AMBS Call Center, 2025)

$47.5B projected voice AI agents market by 2034, up from $2.4B in 2024 (Market.us)

Resources for editors

Research library and citable data: https://voksha.com/research/

Call Intelligence Report (data sheet): https://voksha.com/research/call-intelligence-report/

Language Gap Report: https://voksha.com/research/language-gap-report/

After-Hours Economy: https://voksha.com/research/after-hours-economy/

Enterprise overview: https://voksha.com/enterprise/

Pricing: https://voksha.com/pricing/

Security: https://voksha.com/security/

Media and press: https://voksha.com/media/

About Voksha

Voksha is an AI receptionist platform that answers calls, books appointments, qualifies leads and follows up with missed callers 24/7, in more than 200 languages, for SaaS companies, local businesses and enterprises with complex call operations.

Founded in 2025 and based in Los Angeles, Voksha pairs natural-voice AI with post-call Call Intelligence and a security-first design that protects businesses from social-engineering attacks. Plans start at $14 per month, with a Premium plan at $99 per month and Enterprise tiers from $990 per month. Learn more at https://voksha.com.

Media Contact

Voksha Avi Nash,

VP of Growth

avi.nash@voksha.com

1-888-488-1811

https://voksha.com

Social Media

https://linkedin.com/company/voksha

https://x.com/VokshaAI

https://www.youtube.com/@vokshaAI

SOURCE: Voksha

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire