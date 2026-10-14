VOKA Recognized for “A Close-up Look at Open Rhinoplasty” in the 2026 Summit Creative Award

VOKA’s 3D animation of open rhinoplasty earns Gold in the Health/Medicine Video category at the 2026 Summit Creative Award.

VOKA has earned Gold at the 2026 Summit Creative Award, an international competition that has recognized creative excellence for more than three decades. The award honors A Close-up Look at Open Rhinoplasty in the Health/Medicine Video category.

The project was developed to make the key stages and techniques of open rhinoplasty easier to understand through 3D medical visualization. Created in collaboration with medical experts, the animation uses detailed anatomical models, close-up views, and controlled camera movements to give viewers a clear look at a procedure that can be difficult to explain through text or conventional images.

More info is available here: summit.awardsplatform.com/gallery

“Rhinoplasty is a delicate procedure, and its results affect both aesthetic and functional changes. We wanted to create a video that is medically accurate, but also visually engaging for anyone watching it, regardless of their medical background. Finding that balance was one of the main challenges of the project, so we’re really happy to see this work recognized by an international creative jury.” – Alex Yankovich, Art Director, VOKA

The winning entries were reviewed by an international jury of advertising and marketing professionals. The judging was conducted anonymously, with each project presented to the jury under a unique code. Entries were assessed based on the strength of the concept, execution, and effectiveness of the communication within the relevant category.

Now in its fourth decade, the Summit Creative Award gives smaller agencies, production companies, and creative studios an opportunity to have their work evaluated on an international stage. The competition covers a wide range of creative disciplines, including advertising, design, digital media, video, and public relations, and is open to firms with annual billings of less than $40 million.

ABOUT VOKA

VOKA is a medical visualization and healthcare technology company creating digital solutions that help make complex medical and scientific information easier to understand. Their work combines medical expertise, 3D technology, and visual storytelling across a wide range of healthcare applications.

VOKA creates custom 3D medical animations for healthcare, pharma, biotech, and MedTech organizations, covering everything from surgical procedures and disease mechanisms to medical devices, drug mechanisms of action, and scientific concepts. They also develop interactive AR and VR experiences that allow users to explore anatomy, medical technologies, and complex processes in more immersive ways.

Alongside custom projects, VOKA develops its own VOKA 3D Anatomy & Pathology app, an interactive app with a growing library of anatomy and pathology 3D models designed for medical education and healthcare communication.

Learn more at voka.io

ABOUT THE SUMMIT AWARDS

Established in 1994, the Summit Awards has spent more than three decades recognizing excellence in advertising and marketing communications. Its three international competitions are the Summit Creative Award, the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award, and the Summit Digital Media Award.

The Summit Creative Award provides firms with annual billings under $40 million an international forum in which their work is judged alongside that of their peers.

Learn more at summitawards.com

Company Information

Company – VOKA

Contact Person – Maryia Shchakovich

Email – info@voka.io

Phone – +1 814 351 4442

Address – Boston, MA, United States

Website – https://voka.io/

SOURCE: VOKA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire