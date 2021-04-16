Vizrt Channel Branding With Flexible Access Makes Identity, Branding, And Content Cross-Promotion Powerfully Easy

Bergen, Norway—14th April 2021—Vizrt, the world’s leading provider of software-defined visual storytelling solutions (#SDVS) for media content creators, today announced Vizrt Channel Branding. One of five software Solution Suites made available exclusively through Flexible Access, Vizrt Channel Branding makes complex channel branding graphics simple for customers faced with the growing need to promote more content across more channels. Broadcasters, marketing and promotions departments, and master control technical departments​ all benefit from Vizrt Channel Branding software’s ability to adapt and scale up and down to meet rapidly changing production needs.

Daniel Nergard, President of Vizrt, said, “Vizrt Channel Branding acts as an extension to promotional and marketing departments of media organizations. It lets broadcasters protect and promote their most important asset – their identity – and enables them to hold onto audience engagement across channels and through promotional breaks and at the same time, powerfully reinforce their brand equity. When all this is possible for a single operator to manage and monitor for multiple channels, it becomes a true competitive differentiator for media producers.”

Automation and Traffic Scheduler Integration

Vizrt Channel Branding software allows users to import data from traffic and scheduling applications to automatically create playlists that reduce manual processes. Rapid, up-to-second sync with automation systems for data and trigger control, guarantees every single element is played out at exactly the right time. This can be changed down to the wire without fear of error. Accurate content delivery​, dynamic data-driven graphics​, automatic error checks all go to provide a smooth operator workflow, a great experience for the audience, and high levels of brand consistency across numerous simultaneous formats.

A scalable solution

One operator can control multiple channels from a single interface – which can scale up and down to any number of channels without significantly changing the workflow. Vizrt’s proven graphics branding solution augments the technical capabilities of master control environments and the marketing capabilities of promotional departments to serve anything from single channel facilities up to large network operations that manage multiple broadcast, web, and mobile channels.

Efficient use of design resources

With Vizrt Channel Branding, media houses can make more efficient usage of their resources across multiple Vizrt graphics solutions. From real-time on-air news graphics through virtual sets and augmented reality to custom channel branding, assets and skills can be leveraged to create a final product for multiple outputs. This results in much more efficient use of design staff, time, and created content elements.

Pricing & Availability

Vizrt Channel Branding is available exclusively via Flexible Access in annual or month-to-month payment plans. This enables ad hoc channels and short-term expansions of channel portfolios to deploy with the same quality of branding and cross promotion as permanent fixtures. Customers are encouraged to speak with their Vizrt sales experts for details.

About Vizrt:

Vizrt is the world’s leading provider of visual storytelling tools for media content creators in the broadcast, sports, digital and esports industries. Vizrt offers market-defining software-based solutions for real-time 3D graphics, video playout, studio automation, sports analysis, media asset management, and journalist story tools. Vizrt’s promise is to master complexity and maximize creativity.

More than three billion people watch stories told by Vizrt customers every day including from media companies such as CNN, CBS, NBC, Fox, BBC, Sky UK, Sky Group, Al Jazeera, ZDF, Network 18, Tencent, and many more.

Vizrt is part of the Vizrt Group along with its sister brands, NewTek and NDI®. Vizrt follows the single purpose of this Group; more stories, better told. www.vizrt.com