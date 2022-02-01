VIZIO Rolls out All-New Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV in 65” and 75”

The new Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV from VIZIO is a hard-hitting, lightning-fast addition to your home entertainment team









IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) announced today that it will be kicking off the 2023-2024 football season with an all-new television: the VIZIO Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV. The Quantum is the latest example of VIZIO’s commitment to extremely affordable high-end performance and features. It’s available starting today, September 21, in 65” ($499) and 75” ($699) online and at major retailers including Walmart and Sam’s Club.

VIZIO’s Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV drives a new standard in picture quality and value, offering brighter brights, wider viewing angles, sharper contrasts, and pro gaming features – whether you’re watching or playing. And no matter what team you root for, the Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV will render the uniforms beautifully in Quantum Color, for over 1 billion shades and incredible detail.

The Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV is packed with premium features like enhanced Dolby Vision Bright+, a full-array LED backlight, and active pixel tuning. It also features VIZIO’s new Home Screen, Bluetooth headphone support, and a VIZIO voice remote, all wrapped up in a gorgeous 3-side ThinFrame design, ideal for integrating into any space. The Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV’s immersive sound features include Dolby Audio DTS:X and Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos and DTS-X pass-throughs, enhanced bass and higher outputs, and the ability to adjust settings using the integrated soundbar menu.

The new Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV is packed with premium gaming features for both console and PC. It boasts a native 4K rate of 60FPS Variable Refresh Rate, and up to 120FPS at 1080p for 65” and 75” models, unlocking faster refresh and lower latency to under 7ms, and features up to 300 nits of brightness and superior uniformity. The Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV offers AMD FreeSync Premium Certification, VRR, and Auto Game Mode.

VIZIO’s vision for leveling up your entertainment experience doesn’t stop with hardware: the company has been overhauling its software platform with numerous improvements. In addition to the new VIZIO Home Screen – which features an intuitive new design and offers new levels of discovery and customization – the Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV offers WiFi 6 for better, faster streaming and gaming when compared to traditional WiFi 4/5. And, since the Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV is a team player, it features Airplay 2.0 and Chromecast, plus compatibility with Apple Home, Google Home, and Alexa.

“For our 2023-2024 Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV models, we’ve taken everything we’ve learned from years of building high-quality, affordable hardware and packed it into these smart TVs,” said John Schindler, Vice President of Product Management at VIZIO. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer unparalleled entertainment experiences at a tremendous value, and we’re looking forward to doing more. Speaking of which: keep an eye out for even more features from Quantum’s premium counterpart, the Quantum Pro, which we’ll announce in a few weeks.”

VIZIO’s Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV launch comes alongside the rollout of its custom-curated Football Kickoff collection for the 2023 pro and college season. The collection features home screen access to popular streaming apps for viewing live sports and hundreds of hours of free football-themed programming in WatchFree+. VIZIO fans can also check out the recently added ESPN App, including ESPN+, the No. 1 U.S. sports streaming platform with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events, replays and original shows.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Certain information in this press release related to VIZIO’s expectations, plans, or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability and functionality of the VIZIO Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV and its features are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause VIZIO’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include VIZIO’s ability to effectively implement these new features and functionality at the expected level of performance and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of VIZIO Holding Corp.’s most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to VIZIO as of the date of this release, and VIZIO does not assume any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of VIZIO’s future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Contacts

Press Contact for VIZIO

Ed Zitron



EZPR



[email protected]