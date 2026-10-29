VIZ Media Titles Now Available on MangaPlaza

Up to 10% Point Reward Promotion on all VIZ Media Titles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — VIZ Media and NTT Solmare Corp. have announced that VIZ Media’s manga titles are now available on MangaPlaza, one of the U.S.’s largest digital manga content libraries. To celebrate this momentous occasion, MangaPlaza is launching a point reward promotion for all VIZ Media’s titles.

For a limited time, users can earn 10% in point rewards when unlocking content for VIZ Media titles, up to 3,000 points. The campaign will run from October 29, 2026 at 7:00 PM through November 12, 2026 at 6:59 AM Pacific Time. Visit the special promotion page on MangaPlaza’s website to participate.

Assets available here.

VIZ Media Titles on MangaPlaza

Below are just a few VIZ Media titles that are now available on MangaPlaza, with more to be added in the future.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Author: Kanehito Yamada

Art by Tsukasa Abe

Synopsis: Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…

Spy x Family

Author: Tatsuya Endo

Synopsis: Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him, procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!

Jujutsu Kaisen

Author: Gege Akutami

Synopsis: Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they’ll unleash when they break the seal…

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Author: Koyoharu Gotouge

Synopsis: Learning to destroy demons won’t be easy, and Tanjiro barely knows where to start. The surprise appearance of another boy named Giyu, who seems to know what’s going on, might provide some answers—but only if Tanjiro can stop Giyu from killing his sister first!

Firefly Wedding

Author: Oreco Tachibana

Synopsis: On the surface, Satoko has it all—she’s beautiful, the daughter of a nobleman, and at a prime age for marriage. Unfortunately, she is also quite ill and only has a short time left to live. Before she can secure a marriage that will redeem her worth in her family’s eyes, she finds herself the target of the mysterious assassin Shinpei, and her plans are put in jeopardy. In order to save herself, she makes a desperate proposal—of marriage! When it comes to love, however, Shinpei takes “until death do we part” seriously.

About VIZ Media

Wherever manga and anime fans are, we are! VIZ Media is No. 1 in Japanese pop culture, introducing fans to what’s now, new, and next. Home to the world’s most influential and groundbreaking storytellers and artists, who today drive multiple industries from publishing and animation to film and gaming. If it’s big in Japan, you can find it at VIZ.

VIZ Media is proudly certified as a Most Loved Workplace® in America and Inc Magazine’s Best Workplace. For more information on VIZ Media visit: https://www.viz.com/

About MangaPlaza

MangaPlaza is one of the world’s leading digital manga platforms, and is currently partnered with over 120 manga publishers such as Kodansha, KADOKAWA, SHUEISHA, HAKUSENSHA, TAIYOHTOSHO, SB Creative, FUNGUILD, and Starts Publishing. Its catalog boasts more than 170,000 chapters across genres such as romance, fantasy, action, boys’ love, and horror, and features a growing slate of MangaPlaza Originals and platform exclusives, along with series adapted into hit anime. The platform also offers a Premium membership, which grants access to over 30,000 chapters for just $6.99 a month and comes with perks such as a bonus when purchasing points. With a one-week free trial, the Premium membership is an excellent way for readers of all interests to discover their next favorite!

Official Links

MangaPlaza Official Site: https://mangaplaza.com/

X: @MangaPlaza_EN https://x.com/MangaPlaza_EN

Facebook: @MangaPlaza https://www.facebook.com/MangaPlaza

Instagram: @mangaplaza_en https://www.instagram.com/mangaplaza_en/

TikTok: @mangaplazaofficial https://www.tiktok.com/@mangaplazaofficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mangaplaza2516/featured

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SOURCE NTT Solmare