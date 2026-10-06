vivo X500 Series Debuts with Advanced ZEISS Telephoto Lens System and Cinematic Video Capabilities

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — vivo today unveiled the new X500 Series globally, comprising three flagship models: the X500 Pro Max, X500 Pro, and X500. The series introduces an advanced ZEISS Telephoto Lens System, with powerful telephoto cameras and extenders to deliver exceptional long-range imaging. Leading the lineup, the X500 Pro Max features a 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, paired with the 400 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra for outstanding telephoto performance. Powered by the smoother, smarter experience of OriginOS 7 and the largest battery capacity ever offered in the X Series, the new lineup elevates the flagship smartphone experience to new heights, delivering effortless versatility and professional-grade creative capabilities.

Next-Level Flagship Imaging, From Pro Telephoto to Everyday Moments

Co-engineered with ZEISS, the X500 series combines vivo’s innovation with ZEISS’s expertise in imaging to deliver a comprehensive flagship imaging experience, from professional telephoto to everyday creation. X500 Pro Max features a 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera with a 1/1.4-inch Ultra-Sensing Sensor HP0 and an 85 mm equivalent focal length. It incorporates CIPA 7.0 Professional Stabilization, enabling longer handheld exposure times in low-light conditions while reducing motion blur.

Powered by the X-Track Engine, the X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro deliver professional-grade subject tracking across both snapshot and video modes. Lock-On Subject Tracking[1] keeps subjects sharply in focus, even when they briefly move out of the frame or become temporarily obstructed. The X500 Pro Max supports AF Tracking at up to 60 fps in Snapshot Mode, delivering smooth and responsive tracking performance. The Super Snapshot Engine enhances long-range shooting capabilities, with 30x Long-Range Motion Snapshot on X500 Pro Max and 20x on X500 Pro. This makes it easier to capture fast-moving subjects from a distance with clarity and consistency. For video creation, 4K 120 fps Pro AF Tracking Video and Auto Framing Video further support precise subject tracking and framing. Together, these advanced capabilities enhance the motion photography experience when capturing fast-moving subjects in dynamic scenarios such as sports, wildlife, and concerts.

For creators demanding even greater reach, X500 Pro Max supports the 400 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, delivering powerful super-telephoto capabilities for effortless long-range creation. Supporting more than 10 shooting modes, including Stage, Snapshot, and Pro, it gives creators greater flexibility to capture distant subjects across a range of shooting conditions.

X500 Pro, another flagship model in the X500 series, shares some of the imaging DNA of X500 Pro Max, while distinguishing itself with an 85 mm equivalent ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera equipped with a 64 MP vivo x Sony LYTIA 610 sensor. Certified to ZEISS APO standards for chromatic aberration control and featuring ZEISS T* Coating, the camera delivers accurate color reproduction and exceptional clarity, even at high zoom levels. The camera supports 20x Long-Range Motion Snapshot and is compatible with the 200 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2.

The third model in the series, X500, is designed as an everyday creative companion, combining a 72 mm equivalent ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera with a ZEISS Pro-Level Ultra-Sensing Camera featuring a 50 MP 1/1.28-inch sensor like the one used in the X300 Pro. For portrait enthusiasts, the all-new Cinematic Portrait intelligently optimizes portrait lighting across daylight, dusk, and indoor environments, applying film-inspired styles to make it easy to capture natural-looking portraits anytime, anywhere. Taking portraiture a step further, vivo Color Palette offers granular control over tone, glow, and grain, helping users achieve a more distinctive and personalized portrait color expression.

Cinematic Excellence, Mastered from Dynamic Action to Portraits

X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro feature imaging systems centered around a ZEISS TrueDynamic Main Camera, empowering professional creators to produce exceptional video content with rich details and dynamic range in challenging lighting conditions.

The ZEISS TrueDynamic Main Camera supports Cinematic Pro Log Video, capturing greater detail across highlights and shadows for cinematic visual latitude comparable to professional cinema cameras. A dedicated Log curve, specifically tuned to the camera’s 17 EV ultra-high dynamic range[2], preserves rich detail and tonal gradation while providing professional creators with greater flexibility in post-production. From backlit portrait videos to sunrise and sunset scenes, creators can maintain greater control throughout the entire video workflow, from capture to final edit.

The main camera also debuts groundbreaking 4K Cinematic Portrait Video, bringing cinematic image quality and intelligent portrait enhancement to video. It preserves rich tonal depth and natural skin tones across complex lighting conditions, making it easy to capture stunning portrait videos against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset. The new 4K Cinematic Portrait Video mode offers a range of cinematic color styles, including the Sunny Day and Vibrant styles co-developed by vivo and ZEISS. Combined with ultra-high dynamic range, these styles deliver a classic cinematic look straight out of the camera.

For high-speed video capture, the ZEISS TrueDynamic Main Camera supports native 4K 240 fps High Frame Rate Video with extended recording time. Available in Video, Pro Video, and Slo-mo modes, it offers greater flexibility for slow-motion shooting and post-production, preserving fine detail and fluid motion even when capturing fast-moving subjects. Complementing this high-speed capture capability, X500 Pro Max features 3° Gimbal-Grade OIS, helping keep footage stable and smooth.

Meanwhile, the X500 series is an ideal companion for everyday content creation, offering versatile and effortless video capabilities. It supports Multi-Focal 4K 120 fps High-Spec Video and 4K Cinematic Color Video. With Film Style mode, it delivers a 2.4:1 aspect ratio and industry-leading film effects, including motion blur, halation, and grain, to faithfully recreate the distinctive look of film—enabling cinematic, atmospheric footage to be captured with a single tap. Stage Mode 3.0 features Auto Framing Fancam Video, 4K Dual-View Stage Video, 4K Stage All-in-One Recording, and Super Telephoto Stage Snapshot, making it easy to capture memorable concert moments—whether recording themselves, their favorite artist, or both together.

To further enable cinematic storytelling, the X500 series features enhanced 4K Cinematic Color Video, offering classic film-inspired color styles including Paris Afterglow, Golden Hour, and Pastel, along with support for 4K recording.

Beyond color and image effects, additional creative tools in Movie Workshop on the X500 series bring greater versatility and creative possibilities to video creation. Auto Framing intelligently tracks subjects to keep them centered in the frame, while Vortex Shot enables ultra-steady 360° rotating shots with just one tap.

OriginOS 7: Smoother, More Connected, and Smarter

X500 Series runs on OriginOS 7, delivering a fresh smartphone experience that combines lasting smoothness, seamless cross-device connectivity, and AI-powered productivity.

For a smoother experience, Origin Workbench enables seamless task switching with floating windows and drag-and-drop file transfers across apps, making complex workflows feel effortless. Origin Smooth Engine delivers fluid animations with interruptible interactions, making every swipe and tap feel instantly responsive. Powered by the Ultra-Core Computing, Memory Fusion, and Dual Rendering, it is designed to maintain a consistently smooth experience over time.

One of the key highlights of OriginOS 7 is its enhanced cross-ecosystem connectivity, enabling seamless interoperability with Apple devices, including AirPods and Apple Watch, as well as connectivity with iCloud. For everyday sharing, Quick Share[3] simplifies file transfers across devices, supporting interoperability with AirDrop, while Seamless Device Switch supports one-tap migration by transferring only essential information and excluding unnecessary cached data. For productivity and entertainment, vivo Office Kit facilitates collaboration between vivo smartphones and Mac computers through tools such as Jovi PC and Camera Sharing. It enhances productivity by providing convenient access to content and seamless continuity across devices. Together, these capabilities enable a more seamless cross-device workflow across multiple ecosystems, helping content creators stay connected and productive.

On the design front, OriginOS 7 offers a rich range of personalization features. Dynamic Translucent Material adds a distinctive visual aesthetic, while Wiggle (Boing) transforms static images into dynamic visuals. System-level StickIt extracts subjects from photos, allowing subjects to be placed anywhere for greater creative expression.

AI-powered productivity tools further simplify everyday tasks. Snap & Go intelligently recognizes information in screenshots, while AI Next Up turns recognized schedules into automatic reminders on the home screen. AI Recorder enhances recording with intelligent features, including speaker recognition, transcript outlining, transcript refinement, and smart summaries. Supporting six templates, such as Meeting Summary, Lecture Notes, and Interview Summary, it helps turn recorded conversations and content into clear, structured insights.[4]

Unleashing Advanced Performance, Efficiency, and Endurance

X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, built on TSMC’s 2nm process with a new 2+3+3 architecture to deliver powerful GPU performance and power efficiency. X500 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M for smooth everyday performance.

The X500 series introduces the largest batteries ever in the X series with the BlueVolt Battery System[5]: X500 Pro Max houses a 7800 mAh battery[6], X500 Pro carries a 6510 mAh battery[7], and X500 is equipped with a 7500 mAh battery[8]. All models support 90W wired FlashCharge and 40W wireless FlashCharge. The 2nd-Gen Semi-Solid‑State Battery Technology enables reliable operation even at temperatures as low as -20°C, while Bypass Charging keeps the device cool even when used while charging. In addition, On-device AI learns individual usage patterns to intelligently optimize battery consumption without compromising core experiences like photography and gaming.

The entire series features a ZEISS Master Color Display, delivering master-level visual performance with natural, true-to-life colors. For an even smarter and more comfortable viewing experience, X500 Pro Max is equipped with an advanced 2K ZEISS Master Color Display, offering ultra-clear visuals that reveal every detail with stunning clarity. Across the series, displays deliver up to 2,000 nits of global peak brightness and a 100% P3 color gamut.

Inspired by nature, travel, and expansive landscapes, the X500 series brings this design story to life. X500 Pro Max features a 6.85-inch display, the largest display ever on a vivo flat-screen smartphone, delivering a more immersive visual experience. X500 Pro features a 6.36-inch display in a compact flagship form factor, and X500 features a 6.59-inch display[9]. X500 introduces an all-new Floating Camera Module with a squared, streamlined form, available in Dusk Black, Sunny White, Starry Gray, and Dawn Pink[10]. X500 Pro and Pro Max debut a premium look with Tideline Design, where the camera module meets the body in a gentle slope inspired by the smooth curve of a receding tide. X500 Pro and Pro Max are available in Moonlit Black, Sunny White, Starry Gray, and Sunset Orange. Across the lineup, IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance[11], 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning, USB 3.2, and an infrared blaster add even more convenience to everyday use.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a user-oriented value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by nearly 600 million users worldwide.

*”Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

[1] Lock‑On Subject Tracking only supports human subjects. [2] The 17 EV ultra-high dynamic range is only effective in Video mode when selecting the Golden and Vivid color styles. It is not effective in Photo mode. For the best 17 EV high-dynamic-range experience, it is recommended to use Golden Hour Portrait Video in Portrait Video mode. [3] This feature relies on third-party services. Its availability or functionality may change due to factors related to these services. The feature description on the promotional page will be updated as needed. Please refer to the actual user experience. [4] The availability of AI features may vary depending on the apps, device settings, country, region and language, etc. Please refer to the actual use. [5] This product supports 90W FlashCharge and 40W Wireless FlashCharge. 90W FlashCharge means that X500 Pro Max is equipped with vivo’s/JOVI’s/iQOO’s standard charger which supports a maximum charging power of 90W. Actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes and subject to actual usage. 40W wireless charging can be achieved when the phone’s standard charger and cable are used with a vivo 50W Vertical Wireless Flash Charger 2 (or iQOO 50W Vertical Wireless Charger 2). The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted based on the scenario and is subject to actual usage. Please note that X500 series is not compatible with the first-generation vivo 50W Vertical Wireless Flash Charger (or iQOO 50W Vertical Wireless Charger). [6] X500 Pro Max features a single-cell design: typical capacity is 7800 mAh (3.71V), with a typical energy of 28.94 Wh; rated capacity is 7605 mAh (3.71V), with a rated energy of 28.22 Wh. [7] X500 Pro features a single-cell design: typical capacity is 6510 mAh (3.76V), with a typical energy of 24.48 Wh; rated capacity is 6305 mAh (3.76V), with a rated energy of 23.71 Wh. [8] X500 features a single-cell design: typical capacity is 7500 mAh (3.76 V), with a typical energy of 28.20 Wh; rated capacity is 7270 mAh (3.76 V), with a rated energy of 27.34 Wh. [9] Measured diagonally, the screen size is in the full rectangle. Actual display area is slightly smaller. [10] Availability of product colors may vary by region. [11] This product is rated as IP68 & IP69 for splash, water, and dust resistance under IEC standard 60529 and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions. The resistance to splashes, water and dust is not permanent and may be reduced due to daily use. Please avoid damage caused by liquid ingress.

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