Vivid Money is a European financial service provider offering clients a suite of savings products designed to support stable growth over time. The incorporation of fixed-term rate options brings forward a clear proposition for individuals seeking predictable returns without exposure to fluctuating market conditions. This focus on guaranteed yield, structured timelines, and transparent earnings places the institution in a space where clients can build financial goals with measurable outcomes. Under this offer, there are two core products – short-term Pocket+ Savings account and the longer fixed-term deposit, both presented as pathways for those looking to secure gradual financial expansion.

One area highlighted under this development is the Pocket+ Savings account, which provides a net return of 3.85%, available from a minimum balance of €5,000. This savings structure offers capital protection up to €100,000, free account setup, and the ability to access funds without penalties. In a landscape where returns from traditional saving routes often fall below inflationary pressure, a net rate of this level delivers an attractive alternative for those aiming for steady accumulation. Daily access and zero withdrawal fees ensure flexibility, while maintaining an interest-earning position throughout the saving duration.

The longer fixed-term deposit option stands at 4.76% net per year for a 12-month holding period and begins at €10,000. Funds remain secured throughout the selected term, allowing the saver to benefit from a stable rate unaffected by short-term fiscal shifts. A €200 welcome bonus adds an additional benefit for those meeting the required threshold. For individuals who prefer certainty and clear accumulation over a one-year span, this fixed-term option offers a straightforward direction toward targeted growth, making it especially viable for medium-sized financial goals and year-to-year planning.

One Vivid Money review noted that these fixed returns stand out for those prioritizing predictable outcomes over fluctuating environments. Savings remain protected, accessible when appropriate, and fully aligned with clients seeking measurable financial progress rather than speculative gains. A review of the numbers demonstrates the practical yield: €476 net on €10,000 annually under the 4.76% fixed term, and €385 net under the 3.85% Pocket+ structure. This makes the savings products suitable for people mapping out specific financial milestones over months rather than years.

Another Vivid Money review also highlighted the simplified taxation structure supporting these products, noting that the returns displayed are net values, processed after a 30% flat tax automatically deducted. This gives clients clarity on what will be obtained at maturity without the need for further administrative steps. Simplicity and transparency often form the backbone of informed saving decisions, and the fixed-term offerings provide both in equal measure. Earnings are shown in net amounts, removing uncertainty and helping savers plan their next financial steps with confidence.

In another Vivid Money review, attention was drawn to accessibility features, specifically that onboarding is free and fully digital. For many, opening a fixed-rate account traditionally involves physical verification or lengthy documentation, but in this case, applicants provide ID, proof of address, and then finalize the contract online. Once activated, the saver can begin earning and track returns through a personal dashboard. This eliminates delays that could slow engagement, especially for those already prepared with available capital.

A Vivid Money review emphasized the appeal of predictable accumulation during times of changing interest policies across major financial regions. Instead of returns that adjust with external markets, the fixed-rate option preserves a stable figure from start to finish, offering assurance particularly valued by long-term planners. The protection of capital up to €100,000 brings an additional security layer, allowing savers to commit funds knowing they remain safeguarded through the lifecycle of the term.

The Vivid Money review positioned these products as suitable for building gradual wealth with a clear timeline. For many, long-term results do not require risk or complexity, only consistent percentage-based growth and disciplined saving. When aligned with clear objectives such as annual budgeting, emergency reserves, or future purchases, fixed-term and Pocket+ savings allow users to define their financial path clearly, translating small steps into measurable advancement over time.

About Vivid Money

Vivid Money is a European financial institution providing regulated banking solutions designed for individuals seeking secure and predictable growth through fixed percentage returns. The organization offers opportunities for annual yield through two primary savings products tied directly to this announcement: the Pocket+ Savings account at 3.85% net annually, and the 12-month fixed-term product yielding 4.76% net. Both are taxed at a flat 30% rate already included in the presented return values, enabling clients to see accurate outcomes before committing capital. Each option offers capital protection up to €100,000, and both include free account opening with minimum entry amounts of €5,000 and €10,000 respectively. These elements collectively create pathways for individuals who prefer certainty and secure returns over unpredictable financial environments.

The Pocket+ account stands as the more flexible of the two offers, allowing full access to funds without withdrawal penalties and making it suitable for those who want liquidity while still benefiting from steady returns. The 12-month product, while fixed, provides a higher net yield, making it appropriate for planned financial commitments that do not require immediate access. Both products serve individuals looking for consistent year-to-year growth without exposure to value fluctuation. Ease of digital onboarding, clarity in net return figures, and the presence of protective financial oversight create a position where savers may feel supported as they work towards financial goals.

Media Contact:

Media Team

support@vivid.money

SOURCE: Vivid Money

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire