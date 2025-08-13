Visual Productions Introduces KioscTouch2:A Seamless Touch Interface for Smarter Lighting Control

JACKSON, MISSOURI, AUGUST 13, 2025 ― Committed to design, simplicity and power, Visual Productions recently unveiled KioscTouch2, the latest evolution of its intuitive touchscreen controller for lighting and AV environments. Compact and elegant, yet endlessly capable, KioscTouch2 is designed to bring control directly to the user’s fingertips, with an interface that feels as natural as it is powerful.

At the heart of KioscTouch2 is its stunning eight-inch capacitive touchscreen display that offers brilliant resolution and fast, responsive touch performance. In addition to the visual appeal, KioscTouch2 was built with purpose. Whether mounted on a wall in a theater, integrated into a museum exhibit or stationed backstage at a live event, this sleek unit transforms complex control tasks into a streamlined, tactile experience.

Designed with versatility in mind, the KioscTouch2 can be mounted in either portrait or landscape orientation to suit its environment. Its magnetic backplate allows for quick and easy installation, while an optional security screw ensures it stays firmly in place, even in high-traffic public areas. A single Ethernet cable provides both power and connectivity via power-over-Ethernet (PoE), eliminating cable clutter and simplifying setup.

Additionally, every screen of the KioscTouch2 interface is fully customizable, with up to 16 pages of user-defined layouts filled with buttons, sliders, color pickers, XY pads and images. Whether calling lighting presets, controlling a video matrix or adjusting ambient scenes across a venue, everything can be arranged exactly as desired. Access can also be locked behind a PIN code, ensuring only authorized users can make changes.

With seamless pairing to Visual Productions’ control ecosystem, which includes the CueCore, DaliCore and more, KioscTouch2 becomes a natural extension of larger lighting and AV workflows. Native support for standard protocols like UDP, TCP and OSC, ensures KioscTouch2 can also communicate with third-party systems opening up creative possibilities across diverse applications — from architectural lighting and art installations to broadcast and film studios.

Users can build KioscTouch layouts through the free Kiosc Editor app, available for Windows, macOS and Ubuntu. Once deployed, the device runs either in standalone mode with stored files or in remote mode, syncing with a connected control system. Its companion software, the Kiosc App, also runs across tablets, phones and computers for additional flexibility.

Visual Productions envisioned the KioscTouch2 not just as a product, but as a tool for empowerment. It invites designers, technicians and creatives alike to reimagine what control can feel like: beautiful, responsive and entirely under your command. For more information, visit: https://www.visualproductions.nl/products/kiosctouch2.