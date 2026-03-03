Visual Edge IT Appoints Peter Stelling as Chief Operating Officer

Stelling to Strengthen Operational Scale and Accelerate National Growth

Visual Edge IT, LLC (VEIT), a national leader in managed IT services and office technology solutions, announced the appointment of Peter Stelling as Chief Operating Officer. Stelling succeeds Brian Frank, who retired on March 1, 2026, following a distinguished 45-year career that helped shape the company’s operational foundation and long-standing industry partnerships.

Peter Stelling, Chief Operating Officer

In this expanded role, Stelling will unify enterprise integration leadership with end-to-end operational responsibility. By bringing service delivery and integration strategy under one executive leader, Visual edge IT strengthens operational alignment, accelerates integration speed, and enhances service consistency across its nationwide platform.

Stelling will oversee supply chain, systems integration, Managed IT, cybersecurity, and core customer operations, ensuring integration strategy and operational execution work seamlessly together to deliver an exceptional customer experience and a stronger, more scalable operating foundation.

“Peter’s ability to connect strategy with execution positions him well to lead our next phase of operational excellence,” said James Hwang, Chief Executive Officer of Visual edge IT. “As we continue to scale nationally, aligning integration and service operations strengthens our ability to grow efficiently while delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes for customers.”

The leadership transition follows the retirement of Brian Frank, who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and previously as President of the Ohio Region. Frank began his career at Graphic Enterprises in the warehouse before rising through sales and executive leadership roles. Over the course of four decades, he played a pivotal role in the company’s growth, guided operational transformation, and built trusted partnerships throughout the industry

“We are deeply grateful for Brian’s decades of leadership, integrity, and commitment to this organization,” added James Hwang. “The strong operational foundation he helped build positions us well for the future.”

With Stelling’s appointment, Visual edge IT reinforces its commitment to scalable growth, operational discipline, and delivering measurable business outcomes for customers nationwide.

ABOUT VISUAL EDGE IT, LLC

Visual Edge IT, LLC (VEIT) is a nationwide total technology provider for small to mid-sized businesses and enterprises. From locations across the U.S., Visual Edge IT provides solutions for Managed Security, Cloud and AI, Managed IT Services, Communication and Collaboration, Managed Print Services, and Print and Copier Services, including production print and professional services and solutions. At Visual Edge IT, our commitment to attentive service and lasting client partnerships results from core values that foster trust, collaboration, and value-driven solutions. These have been the cornerstones of Visual Edge IT for nearly 30 years, and we continue to support a network of professionals skilled in the latest print, IT, and security technologies. The company is headquartered in North Canton, OH, USA. To learn more, visit www.visualedgeit.com or contact us at learnmore@visualedgeit.com.

