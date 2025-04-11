Visual AI Market Forecast: USD 26,140 Million by 2031, Driven by Innovations in City Management, Healthcare, and More | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Visual Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is Segmented by Type (Software & Service, Hardware), by Application (City Management, Rail Transit Operation and Maintenance, Industrial Manufacturing, Bank, Power Industry).

The Global Market for Visual Artificial Intelligence was valued at USD 13110 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 26140 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Visual Artificial Intelligence Market:

The Visual AI market is transitioning from pilot experimentation to enterprise‑wide standard, supported by falling hardware costs, SaaS delivery economics, and demonstrable ROI across sectors. Demand spans security, retail analytics, industrial inspection, healthcare imaging, and autonomous mobility, creating a diversified revenue base resilient to single‑industry downturns. Competitive dynamics feature a blend of hyperscale cloud providers, boutique algorithm specialists, and traditional camera manufacturers repositioning as platform vendors. Strategic mergers aim to consolidate model libraries, proprietary datasets, and channel access, while open‑source frameworks lower barriers for new entrants. Over the forecast horizon, sustained double‑digit compound annual growth appears likely, with incremental value migrating toward integrated solutions that fuse vision with complementary sensor modalities and enterprise workflow orchestration

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE VISUAL AI MARKET:

Purpose‑built vision processors, high‑resolution image sensors, and edge inference modules are at the heart of Visual AI’s commercial momentum. Camera makers now ship boards with embedded neural accelerators that perform classification, detection, and tracking on‑device, eliminating the latency and bandwidth penalties of cloud round‑trips. Retailers, factories, and hospitals can therefore deploy dense networks of smart cameras without upgrading network cores, while integrators bundle ruggedised GPUs and field‑programmable gate arrays into turnkey kits that slot straight into existing enclosures. Hardware standardisation has also lowered integration risk, giving procurement teams confidence to green‑light pilots that rapidly scale to hundreds of endpoints. As capital costs fall and power envelopes shrink, hardware becomes the entry ticket for organisations looking to extract real‑time insights from visual data streams.

Cloud‑agnostic development frameworks, low‑code model‑training portals, and subscription‑based analytics dashboards convert raw video feeds into business outcomes, creating a recurring‑revenue flywheel that propels the Visual AI ecosystem. Software vendors pre‑train vertical‑specific models—loss‑prevention for grocery, defect‑detection for electronics, queue‑analytics for airports—so end‑users can deploy without in‑house data‑science talent. Managed services wrap these offerings with continuous model monitoring, performance tuning, and compliance reporting, shifting expenditure from capex to opex and aligning vendor incentives with customer success. Open APIs let enterprises fuse visual insights with ERP, MES, or CRM systems, turning each detection event into an actionable workflow. As SaaS margins fund ever‑larger R&D budgets, the cadence of feature releases accelerates adoption across mid‑market segments previously priced out of advanced computer‑vision capabilities.

Urban authorities embrace Visual AI to orchestrate traffic, enforce bylaws, and optimise public safety, transforming municipalities into anchor tenants for the market. AI‑enabled intersection cameras adjust signal timing dynamically, cutting congestion and emissions while feeding predictive models that guide infrastructure spending. Automated parking‑violation detection frees traffic wardens for higher‑value tasks, and smart‑bin monitoring routes sanitation crews only when fill‑levels warrant a visit. Police departments leverage real‑time video analytics for crowd density alerts and missing‑person searches, demonstrating measurable improvements in response times. Because procurement cycles in the public sector often span multiple years, initial deployments typically expand into city‑wide platforms, creating long‑term revenue visibility for vendors and integrators while showcasing reference architectures that neighbouring jurisdictions quickly replicate.

Enterprises generate petabytes of visual content from production lines, retail aisles, and logistics hubs, yet only a fraction is manually reviewed. Visual AI converts this under‑utilised data lake into a strategic asset by flagging anomalies, quantifying footfall, and benchmarking quality metrics in real time. The sheer scale of unstructured video acts as a gravitational pull, compelling organisations to invest in analytic layers that surface actionable patterns otherwise lost in storage archives. As datasets swell, model accuracy improves, reinforcing adoption across additional sites and use cases.

Rising labour costs and persistent skills shortages push firms to automate visually repetitive tasks—inspection, surveillance, inventory counts—without adding headcount. Visual AI delivers machine‑consistent precision around the clock, reducing rework, shrinkage, and insurance premiums. Rapid ROI calculations, often within a fiscal quarter, satisfy finance committees and unlock budget for multi‑phase rollouts, making cost‑containment a decisive growth lever.

Rather than replacing staff, Visual AI reallocates human effort toward higher‑order decision making. Warehouse pickers receive augmented‑reality cues generated from camera analytics, surgeons access overlay guidance during minimally invasive procedures, and call‑centre agents gain instant visual context when customers upload images. By improving employee productivity and job satisfaction, organisations secure internal sponsorship for expanded deployments.

Regulators worldwide tighten oversight on workplace safety, food traceability, and environmental stewardship. Visual AI enables continuous monitoring of personal protective equipment usage, contamination risks, and hazardous emissions, generating timestamped evidence trails that simplify audits and mitigate penalties. Mandatory reporting requirements convert compliance from a discretionary project into a budget‑protected necessity, fuelling steady market demand.

Competitive advantage increasingly depends on acting in the moment—rerouting packages before delays snowball or intervening when a shopper hesitates at a shelf. Visual AI delivers sub‑second insights that feed automated control loops or human dashboards, shortening reaction windows and boosting key performance indicators such as conversion rates and overall equipment effectiveness. The premium placed on immediacy accelerates spending on vision analytics.

VISUAL AI MARKET SHARE:

Global key players of Visual Artificial Intelligence include Keyence, Cognex, SenseTime, etc. The top three players hold a share of about 25%.

In terms of product type, Hardware is the largest segment, occupying 59%, and in terms of application, City Management has a share of about 34%.

North America dominates early adoption thanks to sizable IT budgets, mature cloud infrastructure, and favourable venture funding that nurtures specialist start‑ups. Europe follows closely, propelled by stringent safety regulations and a focus on smart‑manufacturing initiatives under programs such as Industry 4.0.

Asia‑Pacific is the fastest‑growing arena as populous nations digitise retail, transportation, and public services, with China and South Korea championing large‑scale surveillance networks and India leveraging affordable edge devices in logistics.

Key Companies:

Cognex

SenseTime

Omron

Teledyne

Basler

Megvii Technology

OPT Machine Vision Tech

Daheng New Epoch Technology

Yitu Technology

CloudWalk Technology

ArcSoft

Hikvision

Shenzhen Intellifusion Technologies

Dahua Technology

Deep Glint International

Keyence

