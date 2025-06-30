Visium Technologies Advances to OTCID Tier on OTC Markets, Demonstrating Growth and Transparency

New Market Designation Reflects Higher Reporting Standards and Expands Investor and Market Visibility

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: VISM), a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity, today announced its elevation from the OTC Pink Sheets trading platform to the newly launched OTCID tier on July 1. This milestone underscores Visium’s commitment to rigorous reporting, transparency and market credibility. The OTCID tier, a new designation within OTC Markets, recognizes companies that meet elevated standards of financial reporting and governance, positioning Visium to expand its visibility among global investors. The tier is designed for entrepreneurial and growth stage companies.

Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium said “This move to the OTCID reflects our dedication to transparency and positions Visium to accelerate growth as we roll out innovative cybersecurity and AI solutions. We have been preparing to execute on multiple collaborative partnerships in the near future and this step will provide us with the financial flexibility and credibility as we move forward.”

Visium’s elevation to the OTCID tier signals to investors that the company is operating with higher standards of disclosure and corporate governance. The move demonstrates Visium’s commitment to financial transparency, increased investor communication, and robust regulatory compliance. By meeting the OTCID requirements, the company unlocks expanded tools for investor outreach to create awareness, and digital profile management on the OTC platform. This allows Visium to more effectively showcase its innovations to a global investment audience.

In addition to this transition, Visium is advancing key initiatives in cybersecurity, AI, and smart city projects across multiple regions, reinforcing our growth trajectory, concluded Lucky.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Georgetown American University (GAU) (Guyana) – Building an AI‑powered Smart Campus with GPT‑4 integrations and AWS Outposts.

IREX (South America) Joint public‑safety surveillance expansion in Peru

Cybastion (West Africa) $20MM cybersecurity and IT infrastructure contract – pending imminent contract start

Angel Consultants (Nigeria and West Africa) cybersecurity defense initiatives

True Photonic – collaboration on AI-optimized smart cities technologies

These collaborations reinforce Visium’s global footprint and showcase the scalability of our TruContext™ platform across education, public safety and critical‑infrastructure markets.

In addition, through our partnership with GB Group Global, Visium was represented at the 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit from June 22-25, in Luanda, Angola. Hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa, the Summit brought together more than 2,000 delegates, including African Heads of State and senior ministers, U.S. and African business leaders and institutional investors to boost U.S.-Africa trade and investment. Visium participated with the aim of accelerating Africa’s digital sovereignty and expanding U.S. business and investment across the continent.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTCID: VISM) delivers AI‑powered cybersecurity and IT solutions through its TruContext™ platform, which provides real‑time risk analytics, visualization and automation to enterprises worldwide. Our mission is to simplify complex security challenges and drive better outcomes across critical infrastructures.

Visit www.visiumtechnologies.com or our YouTube channel for more.

Contact : Mark Lucky, CEO, IR@visiumtechnologies.com. Follow us on [Twitter | Instagram].

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

