VisionTek’s New VT7400 Triple 4K Docking Station Adds Additional Ports to Any PC or Laptop

Users benefit from immediate and future-proof connectivity

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VT7400—VisionTek Products LLC, (VisionTek®), a leading manufacturer of award-winning, high-performance upgrades and accessories for PCs and Macs, today announced the new VT7400 Docking Station offering a game-changing solution for those in need of a more efficient and organized workspace. The docking station extends the host machine’s feature set with a collection of classic and useful ports that provide immediate connectivity while remaining future-proof.

The VT7400 is the latest addition to VisionTek’s growing number of user-friendly and technologically elevating docking stations. The dock supports three 4K displays, providing clear and vivid displays, making it ideal for professionals who require multi-monitor setups as well as four USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports, all through a single USB-C cable. It is the latest addition to the popular 7000 series, providing throughput speeds of up to 10 Gbps via the USB Type-A and USB-C ports, as well as USB BC 1.2 charging support for phone and tablet fast-charging needs. Its universal compatibility, triple 4K display support for all systems including Apple M1 and M2 systems, fast charging and data transfer speed outperform many similarly priced docks on the market today. The mix of ports is ideal for users who need to connect webcams, keyboards, mice, external speakerphones, flash drives and other peripherals easily and conveniently.

“The continuous additions to the 7000 series demonstrates VisionTek’s ability to meet the growing demand for multi-device connectivity and efficient workspace solutions,” said Michael Innes, president of VisionTek. “This constant expansion allows us to address new potential use cases using the latest technologies so customers get the best of both worlds: more advanced features and support for the hardware they already own.”

The VT7400 is universally compatible with Windows and Mac machines, with both USB-C and Thunderbolt™ ports, making it ideal for remote work and in-office productivity. The VT7400 gives users the flexibility to plug any device into any port and achieve full transfer and charging speeds. Users no longer have to read manuals or decipher port markings to ensure they are getting the full capability of their dock’s ports.

Key features include:

USB-C laptop and desktop compatibility

Up to 4K resolution support

Extended and Mirror Display Mode support

USB-A and USB-C ports support up to 10 Gbps

USB BC 1.2 support for phone or tablet fast charging

Built-in Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 and audio jack

USB-C power delivery for host system up to 100W with included power supply

About VisionTek

VisionTek is the leading provider of docking stations and mobile-ready PC solutions that help organizations improve productivity, connectivity, and user experience. The company’s expansive product line enables universally compatible, one-stop-shop solutions for PC-connectivity across all platforms and vertical markets. With VisionTek docking stations and accessories, organizations can modernize and expand their systems, ensuring that users have the ports and connectivity they need. Industry leaders such as Dell, CDW, Lenovo and Amazon trust VisionTek to deliver high performance products and unmatched US-based customer service. For more information, please visit www.visiontek.com

