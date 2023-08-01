Visioneer Announces Expansion of Xerox Relationship to include the sale of DocuShare

The collaboration will enable organizations to capture, classify and securely store data from paper and electronic documents with end-to-end document management solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Visioneer, Inc. today announced a new agreement with Xerox that allows for the sale of the Xerox® DocuShare® content management platform. The agreement builds on a two-decade-long relationship between Visioneer and Xerox by expanding Visioneer’s digital transformation and automation offerings to include powerful and customizable DocuShare solutions.

Together, Visioneer and Xerox will deliver end-to-end document management, including best-in-class Xerox Scanners hardware and DocuShare content management software. Applicable to a wide variety of industries and use cases, like digital mailroom, accounts payable processing and long-term records management, DocuShare solutions are designed to integrate into customer’s existing systems easily. By enabling organizations to capture, classify and securely store data from incoming paper and electronic documents, these solutions allow workers to focus on more strategic tasks, freeing time for higher-value activities and enabling departments to scale quickly and easily to meet customer demand.

“DocuShare’s robust solutions are yet another way Visioneer can help our customers achieve their office automation goals,” said Jim Tamo, President of Visioneer. “We are excited to build on the success of our 20-plus years working with Xerox with the addition of DocuShare solutions to our portfolio.”

“Companies today are looking to optimize and accelerate their existing processes and distribution methods to simpler, streamlined solutions. By integrating Visioneer’s intelligent scanning and process capabilities with DocuShare’s content management functionality, we can help organizations of all shapes and sizes do business better,” said Jeremy Lukovich, Xerox Global VP of Content Management.

The addition of DocuShare is the latest step by Visioneer to empower customers to expand their office automation potential with end-to-end content management solutions that increase efficiency, reduce associated costs and improve the user experience.

For more on Xerox® DocuShare® solutions, please visit www.xeroxscanners.com/docushare.

About Visioneer

Founded in 1992, Visioneer, Inc. is a world-class developer of intelligent document solutions that accelerate digital transformation for its customers. Offering a range of software-enabled hardware products, including document scanners, printers and MFPs, Visioneer helps customers optimize document creation, capture and archiving workflows. Visioneer is an authorized trademark licensee of Xerox, licensed to build, sell and support stand-alone document scanners. Learn more at visioneer.com and xeroxscanners.com.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power today’s workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers continue our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, the Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com and xerox.com/ecm.

Paolo Del Rio, Visioneer, Inc., 1 925-251-6375, [email protected], www.xeroxscanners.com

