Vision2 Marketing to Rep FOR-A as Part of Manufacturer’s Acceleration in U.S. Market

Cypress, CA, July 9, 2024 – As part of a more expansive push into the U.S. market, FOR-A announces its partnership with Vision2 Marketing, a manufacturers’ rep for pro audio, video, lighting, and control. Vision2 will handle all lines of FOR-A video software and hardware from its growing line up of IP-based solutions to its popular video switchers, routing switchers, frame synchronizers, color correctors, signal processors, and video servers. V2 will support FOR-A in the southeastern, southern, and western U.S. states.

“We’ve recently expanded our staff and services in the U.S., and we’re thrilled to add FOR-A to our client roster at this time,” says Matt Bouck Partner and Regional Account Manager, Vision2 Marketing. “We’ve been very impressed with their internal product development as well as new partner lines, such as the Alfalite LED displays and ClassX graphics. The new line up of software-based products including the SOAR-A live video production platform and the RDS Conductor resource sharing solution address issues our clients are asking about now. They’re looking for a seamless solution for multi-vendor, software-based live production. FOR-A is a well-known and respected brand for its quality engineering, durability and accessible price point. We look forward to a very long and successful relationship.”

“Adding the support of a company as strong as Vision2Marketing will greatly accelerate our efforts to make FOR-A’s latest innovations widely recognized,” says Satoshi Kanemura, President of FOR-A Corporation of America. “We’ve been hard at work developing IP-based solutions that solve customer challenges today as well as those that will arise tomorrow.”

Adam Daniul, Vice President of Sales, FOR-A Corporation of America, adds “We’re grateful to have the support of Vision2 Marketing as we strengthen our reach across the southern and western U.S.”

Contact Matt Bouck at Vision2 Marketing to see how FOR-A solutions can help you. Email: info@vision2marketing.com Phone: 833-AVL-GEAR