Vision Marine Technologies, Sterk Yachts, and Shaun Torrente Racing Unveil Sterk 31e as the New Benchmark for Consumer-Ready Twin-Motor Electric Performance

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a global leader in electric marine propulsion, proudly announces its collaboration with Shaun Torrente Racing (STR), led by multiple world champion powerboat racer Shaun Torrente, to equip the new Sterk 31e with STR’s state-of-the-art jackplate technology.

The Sterk 31e represents a milestone in the evolution of electric boating, translating Vision Marine’s high-voltage electric technology into a luxury day cruiser available for consumers. This partnership brings together Sterk’s award-winning European design, Vision Marine’s industrialized E-Motion™ propulsion systems, and STR’s race-bred performance expertise to deliver extended range, precision handling, and high-performance acceleration in a versatile platform.

A Look Back: From Record Speeds to Consumer Boats

In 2023, Vision Marine with Shaun Torrente set the world electric boat speed record at 116 mph at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, demonstrating its engineering leadership and ability to push the boundaries of high-voltage marine propulsion. The Sterk 31e extends that achievement from racing demonstrations to scalable consumer adoption, marking the first twin-E-Motion™ integration purpose-built for market readiness.

Shaun Torrente Racing’s contribution provides the performance edge that defines the Sterk 31e. By integrating STR’s precision jackplate systems-developed and refined through world-championship racing-the Sterk 31e achieves optimal trim, improved hydrodynamics, and maximized battery efficiency. This technology, proven on the racecourse and adapted for consumer use, enables faster acceleration, superior handling, and efficiency gains that elevate the boat into a class of its own.

“The Sterk 31e is more than just a striking electric boat-it is a benchmark for what a consumer-ready twin-motor electric setup should be,” said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer at Vision Marine. “This project shows what happens when manufacturers partner with Vision Marine: they gain not only a certified and industrialized propulsion system but also access to a network of collaborators and distribution that accelerates time to market.”

Milan Sterk, founder of Sterk Yachts, added: “Our mission at Sterk Yachts has always been to blend performance and innovation with a family-oriented boating experience. The Sterk 31 is designed to be versatile, equally at home thrilling enthusiasts with its performance as it is welcoming families for unforgettable days on the water. Partnering with Vision Marine and STR allows us to deliver all of this, now in an electric format that represents the future of boating.”

“As a racer, I know how much precision determines performance,” said Shaun Torrente, founder of Shaun Torrente Racing. “We’ve taken the same race-winning engineering that earned world championships and applied it to the Sterk 31e. The twin-motor setup with STR jackplates gives this boat the speed, efficiency, and control that no other consumer electric boat can match. This is racing DNA made available to everyday boaters.”

The Sterk 31e will be revealed in-water at the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), further underscoring Vision Marine’s strategy of pairing proprietary propulsion technology with leading OEMs to accelerate consumer adoption of high-voltage electric solutions. Beyond this debut, manufacturers integrating Vision Marine’s E-Motion™ propulsion technology gain access to a broader ecosystem of collaboration-benefiting from the Company’s established partnerships, high-performance engineering capabilities, and Nautical Ventures’ award-winning retail and service network, which together enable faster go-to-market execution and increased consumer visibility.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a disruptive marine company offering premium boating experiences through its industrialized high-voltage electric propulsion systems and multi-brand retail operations. The Company’s E-Motion™ technology, the first fully certified 180 HP electric outboard powertrain, has been integrated into more than 24 recreational boat platforms. With the acquisition of Nautical Ventures, an award-winning dealership network operating nine locations across Florida, Vision Marine has become North America’s first vertically integrated marine technology and retail enterprise.

For more information, please visit visionmarinetechnologies.com

About Sterk

STERK Yachts is a premium boat manufacturer known for blending modern design, high-performance engineering, and sustainable innovation. Based in Germany, STERK Yachts is dedicated to redefining the boating experience by integrating cutting-edge technology with meticulous craftsmanship. The company offers a range of high-quality, precision-built boats that cater to both luxury and performance-driven customers.

For more information, please visit sterkyachts.com

About Shaun Torrente Racing

Shaun Torrente Racing (STR) is a high-performance marine engineering and racing firm founded by multiple world champion powerboat racer Shaun Torrente. The company designs and manufactures precision-engineered marine components-including its race-proven adjustable jackplate systems-used by leading offshore teams and performance boat builders worldwide. STR is also an authorized Mercury Racing dealer and service center, bringing championship-level expertise to both competition and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit shauntorrenteracing.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market acceptance of electric propulsion technology, operational execution, competitive dynamics, and regulatory changes. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

