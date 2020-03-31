Virtuous Named to the Inc. 5000 for the Third Year in a Row

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of over 525%, Virtuous Ranks No. 916 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Inc. revealed today that Virtuous, the leading Responsive Fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations, ranks No. 916 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Virtuous has been featured on the Inc. 5000 for the past three years.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are thrilled to be once again featured on the Inc. 5000,” says Gabe Cooper, CEO and Founder of Virtuous. “The fact that we have made the list three years in a row shows the momentum in our business, as nonprofits are moving away from legacy software to modern technology solutions that enable them to create more personal connections with their donors and grow charitable giving.”

This award comes amid an exciting year for Virtuous. The company recently launched two new products— VirtuousBI and a new version of RaiseDonors . VirtuousBI is an analytics engine designed to help nonprofits gain better insights from their data, and RaiseDonors empowers organizations with flexible online giving tools that create highly engaging donor experiences. In addition to the Inc. 5000, the company was named a “Leader” and “High Performer” in G2’s Summer Grid Report , as well as one of Inc’s Best Places to Work for the second year in a row.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

About Virtuous:

Virtuous is the leading provider of Responsive Fundraising software dedicated to empowering nonprofits with modern and innovative tools specifically designed to increase generosity by building more personal relationships with donors. Virtuous CRM, marketing tools, and analytics solutions are used by tens of thousands of nonprofit professionals. Nonprofits using Virtuous software have seen significant increases in donor retention and average gift size while reducing administrative expenses. Virtuous has made the Inc. 5000 list for three years in a row, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Nonprofit CRM grid, and has been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work.

