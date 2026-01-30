Virtuix Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX) Signs 12-Part Integrated Media Series With New to The Street

Virtuix Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX), a leader in immersive virtual-reality hardware and location-based VR experiences, today announced it has signed a 12-part, multi-platform media series with New to The Street (NTTS), one of the largest business-focused media platforms combining national television, digital distribution, and iconic out-of-home visibility.

The engagement is designed to deliver sustained, high-impact market exposure for Virtuix through a structured series of long-form executive interviews, guaranteed earned media placements, national television commercials, and iconic billboard campaigns across New York City and the top 10 U.S. markets, with reach expanding monthly.

Unlike one-off media appearances, the 12-part series provides Virtuix with a consistent narrative presence over time, enabling the company to educate investors, partners, and consumers on its technology platform, commercialization strategy, and long-term growth vision across multiple touchpoints.

Program elements include:

Twelve long-form broadcast and digital interviews

Earned media distribution across major financial and business outlets

National :30-second television commercial placements

Iconic digital billboard exposure across NYC and top U.S. markets

Coordinated digital and social amplification

“This series structure is built for companies that want continuity, credibility, and repetition in the market – not just a single headline,” said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. “Virtuix is advancing immersive technology in a meaningful way, and our platform allows them to communicate that story with depth and consistency across television, digital, and iconic outdoor media.”

The first segments of the series are expected to begin airing in the coming weeks, with additional episodes, commercial placements, and billboard activations rolling out throughout the term of the engagement.

About Virtuix Holdings, Inc.

Virtuix Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX) is a virtual-reality technology company focused on developing immersive hardware and software platforms that enable active, full-body VR experiences for entertainment, fitness, and location-based venues worldwide.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the largest digital business media platforms in its category, with over 4.8 million combined YouTube subscribers across its flagship channels – New to The Street TV (www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV) and NewsOut (www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel).

With 16+ years of continuous filming and broadcasting, New to The Street has evolved from a long-running television brand into a global, multi-platform media network. The platform delivers weekly programming across the United States, MENA, and Latin America, further amplified by iconic digital billboard placements across New York City and the top 10 U.S. markets, with reach growing month over month.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Communications Lead, New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

