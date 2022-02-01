Viral Nation Signs New Digital Stars Further Expanding its Extensive Talent Roster

New talent signings benefit from 360 monetization services that will expand and evolve stars’ content and personal brand

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viral Nation, the leader in digital talent representation, marketing & intelligence services, and creator economy solutions, has announced the signing of nine marquee digital stars to their talent roster. The new signings include social celebrity Trisha Paytas, popular gamer chocoTaco, family entertainment and comedy group Mac Family, music and comedy talent Connor Price, and comedy and beauty creator Yuri Lamasbella.

With a unique focus on providing 360 monetization services, Viral Nation Talent’s latest signings bring engaging perspectives and skill sets—highlighting the depth and range of talent represented by Viral Nation Talent, which totals more than 500 content creators across 35 different industry verticals. Brands and agencies of record are working with Viral Nation Talent to leverage the power of the creator economy to drive results for both B2B and B2C buyer journeys.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a fantastic ensemble of talented and diverse creators to the Viral Nation Talent family,” said Jonathan Chanti, President of Viral Nation Talent. “With more of today’s digital stars looking for business partners above just representation, Viral Nation Talent is quickly becoming the go-to destination for creators seeking 360 monetization services which are proving to be essential for continued growth and development.”

Among the new signings are some of the most sought-after social media influencers, each bringing an exciting mix of talent and expertise to content creation.

Trisha Paytas, a household name in pop culture, launched her career on YouTube over a decade ago and has since established a loyal fanbase while branching out into various ventures such as merchandise, music, podcasts, and beyond. Known for her larger-than-life personality, Paytas has amassed a following of over 6 million subscribers on YouTube, making her a force to be reckoned with in the social media space. With the assistance of Viral Nation Talent, Trisha is embarking on a new phase in her content creation, focusing on parent-related material and exploring fresh opportunities that spotlight her daily life—adding a new level of excitement to the Viral Nation Talent roster.

Gaming continues to be a booming industry, and chocoTaco has carved out a niche in the space with his entertaining and engaging gaming content. Renowned for his exceptional gameplay and relaxed demeanor, his ability to connect with his audience has earned him over 1 million followers on Twitch and over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. Working with Viral Nation Talent will further expand and enhance his approach to content creation—encompassing a diverse array of games across all genres, while also hosting community events that further engage his audience.

The Macaulleys, also known as The Mac Family, are a family entertainment and comedy group, that brings a unique perspective to Viral Nation Talent. With their ability to create content that is both family-friendly and hilarious, they have attracted a following of over 5 million on TikTok and amassed a loyal following of over 700,000 subscribers on YouTube. Their humorous content, based on their daily experiences as a family, has garnered immense popularity, and they aim to further expand on this through collaboration with Viral Nation Talent.

A rising talent in the music and comedy space, Connor Price is a welcome addition to the Viral Nation Talent roster. A versatile content producer who wears many hats, Connor not only boasts an extensive acting resume, having appeared on popular TV shows like Chicago Med and FBI: International, but is also a sketch comedy creator and hip-hop artist. His latest album, Spin The Globe, has sent ripples through the music industry, catapulting him to number 7 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut – Global chart and amassing over 100 million streams within its first week. Currently, Connor is on a musical tour in the United Kingdom alongside Hoodie Allen.

“Deciding to work with Viral Nation is the natural next step for my career,” said Connor Price. “I want to focus on building my personal brand, content, and business ventures, and Viral Nation offers the resources and expertise to help make that happen. I couldn’t be happier with the relationship I have with their team and the opportunities they’ve already brought to the table in such a short time. I’m excited to see what the future holds with them.”

Finally, Yuri Lamasbella is a thrilling new member of the Viral Nation Talent roster who has taken Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube by storm with her focus on beauty and pop culture parodies and beauty, with humorous skits that lampoon the notorious Kardashian family which has earned her over 400,000 followers on TikTok and over 200,000 subscribers on YouTube. What distinguishes Yuri is her remarkable talent for imitating the qualities that captivate fans of the Kardashians and their reality show. Her uncanny portrayal has even garnered the approval of the Kardashian clan, who have bestowed her with gifts and their seal of endorsement.

Additional new talent signings include but are not limited to: The Shiggy Show, Kaycee Clark, Darius McCrary, and Thee BlackBadger.

Viral Nation is dedicated to providing a full suite of software and services to help creators achieve their goals, including content creation, talent management, influencer marketing and 360 monetization engine that helps drive success for the creators. With the addition of these new talents, Viral Nation Talent is well-positioned to continue to be a leader in the influencer marketing space.

