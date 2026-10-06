Vira Door & Window Expands Into Nashville and Middle Tennessee

Custom aluminum window and door systems bring architectural options, visualization tools and project guidance to the region’s luxury home market

Vira Door & Window, an established provider of custom aluminum window and door systems, is expanding into Nashville and Middle Tennessee, bringing its collection of architectural window and door solutions to luxury residential projects across the region.

Vira Door & Window

The expansion gives homeowners, architects, builders and other project professionals access to Vira’s custom aluminum systems, including large-format sliding and bifold doors, slim-frame designs, and tailored glazing and finish options. Vira also provides product guidance, estimating, measurements, project coordination and installation planning as part of its Nashville presence.

For Vira, Nashville represents an opportunity to bring an approach shaped by experience across residential and commercial projects in multiple markets to a growing custom-home community. The company sees windows and doors as decisions that can influence the character of a home, from the way a room frames a view to how interior and exterior spaces connect. Its goal is to give project teams more flexibility in those decisions while helping them understand the practical considerations behind each selection.

That approach is already taking shape locally. Vira is currently involved in a number of custom-home projects across Nashville and Brentwood, including projects on Lickton Pike, Pinkerton Road, Stanfield Road, Sunset Road and Waller Road. The active portfolio gives the company a foundation in the market as it expands its presence across Middle Tennessee.

Vira Door & Window

Customization is also central to how Vira is developing the client experience. In addition to offering different configurations, glazing, finishes and hardware, the company provides a 3D modeling tool through its website that allows clients to visualize different options as they consider what works for their project.

Beyond the website, Vira’s on-site showroom gives clients an opportunity to explore systems and finishes in person and work through selections with the company’s team. By combining visualization tools with product guidance, estimating and project coordination, Vira aims to make a highly customizable category easier for homeowners and project professionals to navigate from the beginning.

“Nashville is an exciting market for custom home design, and Vira is entering it with a clear purpose: to give builders, architects, and homeowners more freedom in what they can create, backed by the guidance to make those choices work in practice.”

Vira Door & Window

Vira sees its Nashville presence as a foundation for broader growth. For now, the company’s focus remains on Nashville and Middle Tennessee, where it is building relationships with homeowners, architects and builders working on custom residential projects.

About Vira Door & Window

Vira Door & Window provides custom aluminum window and door systems for residential and commercial projects. Its collection includes architectural window and door solutions with project-specific configurations, glazing and finish options. The company supports clients through product selection, estimating, measurements, project coordination and installation planning.

Media Contact:

Vira Door & Window

contact@virawd.com

virawd.com

SOURCE: Vira Door & Window

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire