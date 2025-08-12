VINTAGE KING INTEGRATION HAS LAUNCHED, SETTING NEW STANDARD FOR RECORDING STUDIO AND LIVE SOUND EXPERTISE

Building on decades of successful installations, Vintage King formalizes its integration services to expand technical expertise and bespoke solutions.

TROY, Mich., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vintage King Audio, a longtime leader in professional audio solutions, recording studio equipment, and industry expertise, proudly announces the official launch of Vintage King Integration. This new division formalizes the expertise Vintage King has long provided, assembling a specialized team to deliver comprehensive studio and live sound solutions for clients who require advanced system design, consulting, and installation.

Vintage King Integration expands into a full-service team designed to meet the needs of professional audio creators.

With an unrivaled understanding of pro audio workflows, recording equipment, and the creative process, Vintage King Integration brings decades of hands-on experience to every project. Working with the Vintage King Integration team offers clients a clear path from concept to creation.

“No one understands professional recording studios like the team at Vintage King. We offer the best fit solutions that address the unique sonic needs of each client,” said Vintage King Sales Director Chris Bolitho. “We’ve spent decades helping artists, engineers, institutions, and facilities choose the right tools that fit their budget and goals. Vintage King Integration builds upon that expertise with a strong focus on design, configuration, and installation.”

Vintage King Integration delivers the best expertise on recording studio and live sound design and integrations. With decades of experience serving the world’s most discerning recording professionals, Vintage King has helped build countless spaces—from commercial recording studios and mix rooms to post-production suites, educational facilities, and immersive performance venues.

Working with the team at Vintage King Integration brings together collaboration between best-in-class designers, engineers, and installers, offering white-glove service every step of the way. From boutique home setups to multi-room commercial studios and state-of-the-art live sound installations, the team’s ability to configure the perfect hybrid of vintage, used, analog, and digital solutions is unparalleled.

“With Vintage King Integration, we help our clients see their projects through so that they can focus on creating the sound they have envisioned,” said Vintage King Tech Manager Cedric Yee. “Often, clients come up with complex ideas that they are really passionate about, and we don’t want the technical elements of producing and recording to get in their way. Being able to help them with that is exciting.”

Whether you’re building your dream studio from the ground up or adding new functionality to an existing system, Vintage King Integration makes the process seamless and time-saving. Once a client reaches out, the team will schedule a consultation, map out technical and creative goals, and begin building a bespoke solution. From ideation to installation, every step is collaborative and precise.

Trusted by industry professionals around the world, Vintage King has built its reputation on deep technical knowledge, passionate customer care, and a laser-focused commitment to audio excellence. Now, with Vintage King Integration, that same legacy of service expands into a comprehensive, full-service integration solution, designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s creators.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit https://vkintegration .

