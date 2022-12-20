ViewSonic Converts Stadtwerke Krefeld into a Next-Gen Conference Solution with 216″ All-in-One LED Display

BREA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, has supported Stadtwerke Krefeld, a municipal utility and transport company in Germany, to build a future-oriented workplace by using a 216″ All-in-One Direct View LED Display. The installation has turned the company’s 100-pax conference hall into an ultramodern facility, making the space ready for large-scale collaborative events and video conferences with immersive audiovisuals.

Over the years, Stadtwerke Krefeld has increased the number of employees to over 3,000. As a result, upgrades were needed to match the growth of the company and the increasing number of events for onsite and remote communications. The previous AV setup in their largest conference room made it hard for audiences, especially those far from the screen or sitting at the sides of the room, to see the display and hear the audio with clarity and volume. Additionally, lighting conditions that were contingent on the weather frequently hampered the visibility of the display.

“With the increasing number of events held, we’ve realized that our AV equipment no longer fits our demands. Thus, we turned to ViewSonic as we’ve already installed 70 of their ViewBoard interactive displays in other spaces and are satisfied with their collaborative features,” said Klaus Grote, Team leader of the technical building management of Stadtwerke Krefeld. “The 216″ All-in-One LED display delivers bright and clear image quality, room-filling audio, and easy-to-use functions. It also offers a high degree of flexibility to expand our IT infrastructure easier as its built-in OS is compatible with our existing IT setup.”

“As audiovisual technology becomes an increasingly important part of modern workplaces, the demand for high-end LED displays has skyrocketed,” said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. “Our All-in-One LED Display solutions are developed to improve the large-display experience, not only offering seamless audiovisuals but also easy installation and operation. We’re pleased to see that our solution has helped Stadtwerke Krefeld upgrade and achieve its business objectives.”

Improved Communications with Engaging Audiovisuals

By utilizing the 216″ All-in-One LED display solution, the conference hall in Stadtwerke Krefeld is now able to host video conferences and display multimedia at any large-scale onsite or hybrid events like employee training, business meetings, and press conferences.

Videos and animations can be played smoothly in vibrant colors and powerful audio, making the events more engaging and interactive. With high image brightness, audiences can see clearly from all angles regardless of the lighting conditions, whereas every auditory detail can be heard easily.

Flexible Collaboration with Intuitive Operation

In addition, the display also offers high efficiency on collaborative occasions. Any staff can set up and operate it intuitively. Multiple presenters can share content from laptops or mobile devices wirelessly, even if they aren’t IT experts. The display also comes with a built-in OS which is compatible with the company’s existing AV control system, so they can now set up and configure the display remotely, giving a high degree of flexibility for IT staff to better utilize their infrastructure to meet their business needs.

Effortless Installation and Maintenance with All-in-One design

Furthermore, the All-in-One integration and front-mounted modular design of the 216″ large display make installation and maintenance a breeze. The swappable modules can be replaced directly from the front of the display with an electric vacuum suction tool.

The All-in-One LED display solution is designed to provide high-quality performance and flexibility to elevate the corporate’s audiovisual experiences. ViewSonic is actively working to develop innovative audiovisual solutions that assist corporates to solve problems and open new possibilities for businesses in the future-oriented workplace.

To learn more about how “ViewSonic Empowers Stadtwerke Krefeld to Establish Future-oriented Conference Technology with 216″ All-in-One LED Display“, please watch the case study video.

About Stadtwerke Krefeld

The SWK Group and the managing holding company SWK STADTWERKE KREFELD AG (SWK) is a regionally focused provider of infrastructural services with annual revenues totaling more than EUR 1 billion. Together with its wholly owned subsidiaries SWK Energie GmbH (energy supply), NGN mbH (infrastructure for energy, water and district heating), SWK Mobil GmbH (public transport), and EGN mbH (waste management) the SWK Group and its around 3,000 Employees in different locations across Northrhine-Westphalia and in Berlin offer a comprehensive range of infrastructural services. A very successful market presence with innovative products and services as well as high customer loyalty and satisfaction rates strengthen its competitiveness and offer an excellent foundation for the SWK Group’s strategy of profitable growth and expansion, which makes SWK Group one of the largest infrastructure service providers in Northrhine-Westphalia and the neighboring regions while keeping up a distinctively local character. SWK shares are wholly owned by the municipality of Krefeld, a city with roughly 240.000 inhabitants, making SWK one of the largest municipal utilities in Germany. Moreover – according to the annual ranking of the German economy published by Die Welt – SWK is one of the 500 largest German companies turnover-wise.

https://www.swk.de/privatkunden

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

