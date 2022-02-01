ViewLift to Stream FIM World Supercross Championship for SX Global

Strategic partnership launches WSX.TV to live-stream the mega motorsport series worldwide

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChampionshipPass—ViewLift, a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with SX Global to power the streaming channel WSX.TV as the global home of the FIM World Supercross Championship series. This partnership will help SX Global increase the worldwide viewership and fanbase beyond its current linear broadcast distribution. WSX.TV next will showcase races from Melbourne, Australia on October 21st and 22nd.

SX Global is the first Australian company to host an FIM Championship. WSX.TV will present the world’s best dirt bike racers in stadium-based events to a worldwide audience on ViewLift’s streaming platform.

Over the course of the season, fans will feel as though they are in the midst of the high intensity racing competition via on-board cameras and multiple camera angles, among other production innovations.

“Partnership with ViewLift will help us build a DTC service that allows us to broaden our fan base with both live and video-on-demand offerings. Our aim is to grow our tribe globally and make the excitement of Supercross accessible to fans everywhere,” said Nathan Prendergast, Head of Broadcast and TV at SX Global.

“We are happy to partner with SX Global on digital services centered around this new championship series,” said Rick Allen, CEO at ViewLift. “ViewLift has years of motorsport experience and a global streaming platform optimized to delight viewers. We are excited to assist SX Global in bringing the FIM WSX Championship to fans wherever they are.”

SX Global will use ViewLift’s Live and VOD solutions to create subscriptions on the Web, as well as Android and Apple mobile devices.

This year’s championship is a pilot event with two rounds. A “Pay-Per-View pass” for $6.99 per championship round will provide fans three hours of live, edge-of-your-seat supercross action. WSX.TV will provide a Freemium option in all countries, with exclusive WSX content, including press conferences, rider and team profiles, interviews, unseen track action and more. For $49.99, fans can subscribe to the WSX “Championship Pass”, which includes the 2022 pilot season and 2023 full season access, live and on-demand. For more information, visit WSXchampionship.com.

About ViewLift. ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering media companies, sports leagues and teams, broadcasters and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on all major OTT devices. ViewLift operates across the digital ecosystem, understanding each device’s unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time.

About SX Global. SX Global is an Australian sports and entertainment company, the first to be awarded the commercial and organizational rights to any motorsports World Championship on two or four wheels. SX Global brings together a collective of best of breed motorsport, sport and entertainment operators to create the global spectacle.

